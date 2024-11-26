NordVPN Black Friday deals: top-rated provider is cheaper than ever

Black Friday is just days away, and interesting is really picking up for NordVPN Black Friday deals. NordVPN tops our list of the best VPNs, and while it's usually one of the more expensive VPNs overall, there are currently some very tempting discounts available.

The headline is that NordVPN's Black Friday VPN deal drops the price of the base plan to $2.99 per month. That works out at a 74% saving, and is the cheapest it's been since last Black Friday.

Higher plans are also discounted. The Plus plan – which includes malware blocker Threat Protection Pro and a password manager – is $3.89 per month, which is also a 74% discount. The Complete plan tacks on 1 TB of cloud storage, and comes in at $4.89 per month, or a 73% discount. Those in the US can go all-out and sign up for the Prime plan, which includes cyber insurance, and SSN, credit, and identity monitoring tools. This costs $7.89 per month.

If you've visited Nord's website before, you may find that the prices are higher. This is thanks to a 10-hour timer. If so, right-click any link on this page and select "open in Incognito" or similar – then you'll see the best price.

All of these plans are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can test it out for a whole month to decide if you want to commit. If it's not for you, just claim your refund,.

The best NordVPN Black Friday deals

NordVPN Basic | 2-years + 3 months free | $2.99 per month

Save 74% – We rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider overall. It's fast, unblocked every streaming site we tested it with, and offers class-leading privacy.

At $2.99 per month (roughly $80 all-in), this is the best deal we've seen since Black Friday, and you have 30 days to claim a refund if you don't like it.

NordVPN Plus | 2-years + 3 months free | $3.89 per month

Save 74% – NordVPN Plus offers everything the Basic plan does, and adds on NordPass, a password manager, and Threat Protection Pro. This is a malware and phishing blocking tool which detects malicious websites and protects you against. them. this tier costs $3.89 per month ($105 all-in), and also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN Complete | 2-years + 3 months free | $4.89 per month

Save 73% – On top of Threat Protection Pro and NordPass, The Complete plan tacks on a hefty 1 TB of NordLocker, Nord's own secure cloud storage. If you're looking to move on from Google Drive or Dropbox, this could be a good choice. It costs $4.89 per month ($132 all-in), and again has a 30-day refund period.

NordVPN Prime | 2-years + 3 months free | $7.89 per month

Save 74% – The Prime plan gives you everything Nord has to offer – everything above, plus cyber insurance, which offers protection from identity theft and extortion, and SSN, credit, and identity monitoring. If your details are found anywhere on the web, you'll be notified and can take action. This all costs a hefty $7.89 per month, and is currently only available in the US. The 30-day money-back guarantee still applies.

1-year NordLayer deal – save 28%

For those looking to protect their business from hacks and data breaches, NordLayer is an excellent option. Signing up for a year will only set you back $8 per user per month with the Basic package, or $11 on the Advanced package. Those prices offer savings of 28%.

Why are these NordVPN Black Friday deals so good?

In our NordVPN review, we found the provider to excel in every area – so much so that we rank it at #1 in our guide to the best VPN services.. It's the best streaming VPN, has excellent iPhone VPN and Android VPN apps, and offers top-tier privacy.

For those whose first priority is security, additional features like Double VPN, Onion over VPN, and Threat Protection Pro will be big selling points. It's also easy to use, making it simple to get protected online.

However, that doesn’t compromise Nord’s speeds, and it’s an excellent gaming VPN thanks to its lightning-fast connections – it even features on our round-up of the fastest VPN services.

If you're looking for something cheaper, stablemate Surfshark may fit the bill. It has fewer features than NordVPN, but it's currently only $1.99 per month.

If you're considering one of NordVPN's higher tiers, you may find that ExpressVPN – generally thought of as one of the most expensive VPNs – works out cheaper. For those in the US, it offers similar credit checking and fraud insurance in its base plan, which costs $4.99 per month. In fact, I've recently written about how ExpressVPN is becoming a bit of a bargain.

Overall, NordVPN is an excellent service, and Tom’s Guide highly recommends it for anyone looking to stay private and anonymous online.