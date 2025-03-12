Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer

As a student, securing your online privacy might not be your first priority. But if your laptop is never far away – be that for studying or streaming – then a VPN is a must have.

Thanks to one of the best VPNs, you can now get your hands on an exclusive VPN deal. ExpressVPN has partnered with Unidays and Student Beans to offer digital privacy protection at student-friendly prices.

This is ExpressVPN's first student discount program and we'll detail how you can take advantage of this offer and why you need a VPN as a student.

ExpressVPN: the easy-to-use VPN

If you want simplicity and ease of use when it comes to protecting your online, then ExpressVPN is for you. You can protect up to 8 devices, it's Lightway protocol makes it super fast and great streaming VPN – perfect for students. Its servers are all protected by post-quantum encryption and available in 105 countries. The 2-year plan works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. There's 4 months of extra protection for free and a 7-day free trial for non-students.

The deals in detail

ExpressVPN is offering a student discount on its two year and one year plans and both come with a 14-day free trial – this isn't available anywhere else.

The two year plan is the best overall deal, with 61% off the full price. The plan works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) if you're in the US and £4.04 per month (£112.88 up front) if you're in the UK.

If you'd prefer one year's protection then with 51% off the 12 month plan works out at $6.25 per month ($99.95 up front) for US-based students and £5.05 per month (£80.75 up front) for those in the UK.

Both plans also come with 4 extra months of protection for free and a free holiday.com eSIM – allowing you to use your data abroad at no extra cost. The one year plan comes with 3 GB of data, with 5 GB coming with the two year plan.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its plans, so you have a further two weeks after your free trial has expired to decide if ExpressVPN is right for you.

If you're not a student, the usual two year plan price of $4.99 per month is still available. However, the one year plan is a tad more expensive than the student deal at $6.67 per month.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

It's worth noting that although ExpressVPN's offer is aimed at students, there are cheaper VPN plans out there and you might want to consider one of the best cheap VPNs if money is tight – or even one of the best free VPNs, although their features are limited.

How to get ExpressVPN's student deal ✅ Go to your preferred student deal site – either Unidays or Student Beans

✅ Create an account or log-in to an existing one

✅ Search for ExpressVPN and head to the offer page

✅ Follow the prompts, enter your details, and you're protected

✅ You can then download one of ExpressVPN's desktop or mobile apps



Surfshark at $2.19 per month is a great cheap option and we love its blend of performance and price. Other cheap VPN options include PrivadoVPN at $1.11 per month and Private Internet Access (PIA) at $2.19 per month.

NordVPN, the best VPN overall, is $3.39 per month and Proton VPN, one of the most secure VPNs, is $3.59 per month.

You can't go wrong with any of the VPNs that feature on our best VPN list, including ExpressVPN. We've reviewed all of them so you can take a look and decide which best suits your needs.

(Image credit: Future)

Why do students need a VPN?

Do you often work in coffee shops? Or the campus library? If yes, then the chances are you'll be connecting to a form of public Wi-Fi. Public Wi-Fi isn't necessarily a problem, but it can be exploited by hackers. Using a VPN protects your internet traffic by sending it through an encrypted tunnel, keeping it safe from prying eyes.

VPNs allow you to access content restricted in your country or by your institution. This can include educational resources, social media sites, or outright internet censorship. Simply connect to a VPN in a different country to your own to bypass these blockages and secure your internet freedom.

We all love streaming and if you and your flatmates or friends enjoy a Netflix binge session then a VPN is the perfect companion. Your data is protected and thanks to servers all over the world, you can access streaming content not available in your location.

The best streaming VPNs can unblock all major streaming platforms and you don't need to worry about speeds either. As long as your Wi-Fi can handle it, the fastest VPNs won't struggle streaming your favorite shows or browsing the web.