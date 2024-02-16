Google Search just stole one of the Pixel’s best features — and it will save you a ton of time

Google’s Pixel phones have some incredible features that can take most of the hassle out of making phone calls, and it looks like they may be making the jump to Google Search. It sounds like it’s a version of “Hold for Me” for desktop and non-Pixel phones.

9to5Google spotted a new experimental feature called “Talk to a Live Representative." The idea is that when you search for customer service numbers, Google will offer to make the call for you and get someone on the other end to call you back.

The way it works is pretty simple. You request a call from a supported business, and tell Google why you need to speak to someone from a drop-down list of options. Those businesses include airlines, mobile carriers, big box retailers, couriers, insurance companies and more.

You also need to hand over your phone number, where Google Search will send you updates. Once this is all done the request page will give you an estimated wait time, and the option to cancel the request whenever you like.

While there are similarities to the “Hold for Me” feature on Pixels, that still requires you to make the call yourself and navigate through the various phone menus. Talk to a Live Representative skips through those first steps, and operates more like organizing a call back from whatever company you’re trying to get through to. But again, without having to go through the motions of organizing it yourself.

Unfortunately, this is an experimental feature for now, meaning it isn’t widely available. Google told 9to5Google that Talk to a Live Representative is available to Search Lab users in the U.S., via Chrome on desktop and the Google app for Android and iOS.

We don’t know if and when this feature will roll out to a wider audience. Needless to say, it sounds pretty darn useful. Especially since you don’t need a Pixel Phone or Google Assistant to actually get involved.