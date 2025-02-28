I use these 7 Google Chrome keyboard shortcuts every day to save me time

Google Chrome is the most popular browser for a reason, offering a sleek design and great options to manage your tabs. However, not everyone is aware of the multiple keyboard shortcuts designed to keep your efficiency levels at their best.

You may be using Google Chrome every day as your default browser, but how often do you use its built-in keyboard shortcuts to make your life easier?

These time-saving commands are built right into the browser but often go unused. Whether you need to restore tabs, identify resource-heavy pages, or access downloads, you can do all of this through a few simple keystrokes.

Learning these shortcuts can significantly speed up your browsing and make you more productive. Boost your browsing efficiency with these 7 keyboard shortcuts you can try in Google Chrome today.

1. Ctrl + Shift + T: Reopen closed tabs (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Of all the frustrating things that happen to me while using Google Chrome, accidentally closing a tab ranks pretty high on my list. Sure, I could check my browser history for the name of the website I was on. But there is an easier way to undo this action. By hitting Ctrl + Shift + T you’ll get Chrome to restore the last closed tab. If you continue using this shortcut, Chrome will continue to reopen other closed tabs, in the order they were closed in. A simple, yet highly effective shortcut.

2. Ctrl + 9: Jump to the rightmost tab (Image: © Tom's Guide ) If you’re anything like me and often find yourself hoarding tabs, here’s another keyboard shortcut for you to use in Chrome. To make use of this shortcut, you can browse the internet and open as many tabs as you normally would. In Google Chrome, opening a brand new tab from the tabs bar opens it to the right of your last tab. If you’re currently viewing an older tab but want to jump to the rightmost tab in your list, click Ctrl + 9 and you’ll be taken to it in an instant.

3. Ctrl + W: Close the current tab (Image: © Tom's Guide) To close a tab manually you can take your cursor over to it and left-click on the close button. However, there’s also a way to do this without using your mouse. If you’re on the tab you’d like to close, pressing Ctrl + W will close that same tab. You’ll then be taken to the tab that was originally to your right, unless you close the rightmost tab.

4. Shift + Esc: Open Task Manager (Image: © Tom's Guide) During an intense browsing session, one or more tabs may become unresponsive. In this case, you can pop open Chrome’s hood to have a look at how your computer’s resources are being allocated. You can manage this through Chrome’s built-in task manager. The easiest way to open it is through the dedicated shortcut Shift + Esc. Opening Chrome’s task manager will then show you the list of tasks you’re running, including any open tabs you have. Using this list, you can force-close any process that's slowing down your browser, keeping things running smoothly.

5. Ctrl + L: Jump to the address bar (Image: © Tom's Guide ) When I’m in the flow typing on my keyboard and need to go to a new website, having an easy way to do so without having to lift my fingers is very handy. Since it can take me a few moments to locate my cursor before dragging it to the address bar, a keyboard shortcut eliminates this brief delay. Pressing Ctrl + L instantly highlights all the text you have in your address bar allowing you to quickly replace it.

6. Esc: Stop the page from loading (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Say you’re browsing the internet but notice you’ve clicked on the wrong link. Don’t worry since there is a simple way to stop Google Chrome from continuing to load that page. You don’t even have to remember any key combinations for this shortcut, as all you have to do is to hit your Esc button once. This will instantly stop Chrome from loading any more information from that page.

7. Ctrl + J: Open the downloads page (Image: © Tom's Guide) To keep tabs on the files you downloaded, Google Chrome lists them for you in its download history page. Instead of clicking your way to this menu, there’s a shortcut you can use. Pressing Ctrl + J on your keyboard quickly opens up your downloads page, where you can then scroll to find the file you’re seeking.

These time-saving Chrome shortcuts will transform your browsing experience, but don't stop here. Check out 7 macOS keyboard shortcuts you've got to know if you're on Apple hardware, or 11 essential Windows 11 shortcuts for PC users. And don't miss Google Chrome's three new modes.