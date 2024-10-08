Prime Day SSD deals — 5 drives I'd buy with savings up to $350 off

Whether you’re looking for the best external drives or need one of the best PS5 internal SSDs to increase the storage of your console, Amazon Prime Day provides a great chance to get a superb deal on that solid-state drive you’ve been eyeing up.

Storage prices for SSDs have mercifully been tumbling for years, and you can even pick up blisteringly fast NVMe drives that will drastically quicken how quickly Windows 11 boots on one of the best gaming PCs, or help reduce load times in the best Steam games.

The October Prime Day wraps up tomorrow (October 9), giving you time to hunt down and pick up the right SSD for your needs. Regardless of whether you want a reliable plug-and-play drive so you can ferry files around devices with ease (in which case the 2TB Crucial X9 below would be a great pick), or you want to make your desktop PC a storage monster with the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD, I’ve got you covered when it comes to the best Prime Day SSD sales.

Keep checking out Tom’s Guide for all our laptop and PC deals coverage, because the final 24 hours of Prime Day are bound to throw up a whole lot of tempting computing deals. Now onto my 5 favorite Prime Day SSD deals.

Prime Day SSD deals

SanDisk Extreme Portable (External / 1TB): was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

This is actually the SSD that’s currently hanging out of the back of my PS5. I’ve always found it to be sturdy and reliable. Read/write speeds are reasonable for a plug and play drive at this price range, with read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds maxing out at 1,000 MB/s.

Acer Predator GM700 (Internal / 2TB): was $136 now $116 @ Amazon

If you’re comfortable tinkering around with the insides of your desktop PC, this 2TB Gen 4 NVMe drive offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 7800 MB/s and 6700 MB/s respectively. It’s also compatible with PS5, should you want to upgrade your console’s internal storage.

Crucial X9 (External / 2TB): was $150 now £$120 @ Amazon

Crucial is one of the most-respected companies when it comes to manufacturing drives and this 2TB X9 model boasts read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s. Its plug-and-play nature means you can easily hook it up to your laptop, PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Samsung 990 Pro (Internal / 4TB): was $479 now $279 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen this colossal drive go for. Install this puppy inside one of the best gaming PCs and you’ll be able to download a dizzying amount of Steam games. It’s obviously quick too, with read/write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s. Just note that this is a "Prime Exclusive Deal", meaning you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the 990 Pro at this historic price.

Samsung T5 EVO (External / 8TB): was $799 now $449 @ Amazon

Yes, EIGHT freakin’ terabytes. That’s obviously a lot to pay for a portable SSD, but imagine how much stuff you could squeeze onto this 8TB T5. Thousands of videos, hundreds of games, an unimaginable number of photos. Also, that $350 saving is damn impressive.

We'll no doubt see many more tempting SSD deals over the next day or so as Prime Day remains underway until tomorrow night — and if we do, we'll add them here. But if any of the solid state drives I've picked out above tempt you, I wouldn't hang around if you do decide to buy one.