I work best on multiple monitors and this tiny adapter is the best way to do it — here’s why

In testing many of the best docking stations, I’ve gotten used to a multiple monitor setup — packing my primary work on the main display, and throwing off my emails, slack messages and to-do list on the secondary. And as more of my friends see the mega desk setup in the corner of my living room, they all ask one question: what is the best cheap way to do this for myself?

Well, I have an answer for that, and not only that, but it’s the best way to connect to multiple monitors wherever you are. The WAVLINK Dual Display Adapter packs compatibility across pretty much any OS and connectivity you throw at it, and its small, durable construction makes it a cinch to throw in a backpack.

Plus, at the time of this writing, it's $5 off at Newegg. While that’s an impressive price so far, I think it could get even cheaper when Black Friday comes around.

An adaptable adapter

(Image credit: Future)

A real superpower of this ultraportable package (just 4.8 ounces) is not actually just the laptop connectivity, though let’s be honest that’s what I mainly use it for.

With support for up to dual 4K displays at 60Hz or a single 5K panel, this is a mini but mighty wonder. Not only that, but there is compatibility across the board (yes, even the awkward display standards of your average MacBook Air — more on that later).

(Image credit: Future)

So let me take you through a couple of regular scenarios where this regularly thrives. First, heading into a hotdesking-based office, you’ve sometimes got a free seat next to you — meaning a monitor just goes unused. Pulling this out, and using either the USB-C connection with my M3 Pro MacBook Pro (or USB-A with my Chromebook), I’m able to get back to my multi-screen ways with the greatest of ease.

Second, this job takes me to all manner of places, and it can get a little boring just chilling in hotel rooms. I’ve got all these films and TV shows downloaded on my Android phone and no big screen to watch them on. Enter the Wavlink — just disconnect the HDMI from that box running the aggravating hotel channel, pop it in here and you’ve got all your content on the telly!

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, if you’re feeling extra nerdy, you could hook up a bluetooth keyboard and mouse to your Android phone and get some work done. I’ve had a few spells of jumping into Google Docs and editing pieces with the greatest of ease.

And that’s the beauty of this device. It is versatile around all my needs, be it presenting to a crowd, watching the latest episodes or getting into my focus.

The secret is DisplayLink

(Image credit: Future)

Flip it over, and you’ll see the name of what brings this altogether — DisplayLink. Yes, having to install an extra piece of software makes it a little more awkward to setup than a plug-and-play dock. But for what it unlocks, it’s definitely worth it.

When it comes to singular-display support machines like the M2 or M3 MacBook Air (yes, I know the M3 can technically support two displays, but with the lid closed, that’s a bit of a weird workaround), DisplayLink can workaround that too — giving you the chance to have three monitors between the two external displays and the one on your laptop.

One thing to note, however, is how DisplayLink can muck about with some DRM intricacies of watching the likes of Netflix. You may get a black screen but audio playing — that’s because DisplayLink does intrude in this frustratingly. If you’re watching on Chrome, there’s an easy fix, though.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the three dots and select settings. Search for graphics in the top bar and turn off Use graphics acceleration when available. At that point, restart Chrome and it’ll work!

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to portable docking stations, you see a whole lot of ports with limitations cast over display output — maybe an HDMI output at just 30 FPS and just call it a day. But while WAVLINK’s dual display adapter may lack those additional ports, if you’re happy with that peripheral I/O on the sides of your current daily driver, it is the best portable dock for multiple monitors.

With high resolution and a fluid 60Hz, this is more than enough for linking anything from your Android phone to your laptop and everything in between. So whether it’s just doom scrolling TikTok on the hotel TV, connecting to a big screen to present or nicking your desk neighbor’s spare monitor for a multi-monitor setup, I never leave home without this.