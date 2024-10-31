Huge Samsung monitor sale at Amazon — 5 deals I'd buy from $149

Samsung makes some of the best displays. Whether it's screens for phones, TVs or computer monitors, Samsung does it all.

Today, we turn to Amazon to look at several heavily discounted Samsung monitors on sale from $89. Whether you want a hefty ultra-wide monitor or an affordable, basic curved display, one of these early Black Friday deals is sure to tickle your fancy.

Samsung monitor deals

SAMSUNG CR50 27" monitor: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Sometimes, you just need a monitor with a solid resolution and none of the extra bells and whistles. With this Samsung display, you get a 60Hz refresh rate, a 1080p resolution and a 4ms response time. It's even curved, so it'll bring your games and other content in close.

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" monitor: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor is the screen you want for those Netflix and study sessions. It is an Ultra-WQHD monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10 support and DisplayPort/HDMI connectivity. If you want to have almost as much screen to work with as two monitors but with one, this is a great option to consider, especially at its all-time low price.

Samsung M5 32" Smart Monitor: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

A smart monitor is fantastic because it blends the best of a computer and smart TV into one. This one is currently $50 off, which makes it an even better value. Our own Anthony Spadafora called it perfect for students, but it's great for anything with its 1080p resolution and 32" screen. With the wealth of available smart apps, you'll have all the necessary entertainment.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32" monitor: was $1,299 now $742 @ Amazon

If you're not worried about ultra-wide features and just want a high-end monitor with the best gaming performance, this is the one to grab. With the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, you'll have a competitive edge in your games while having them look beautiful. This monitor usually sells for a hefty $1,299, but it's $742 right now. As a bonus, it has a matte screen that'll prevent glare if you're in a bright room.