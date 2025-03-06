Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why

News
By
published

Circles?

Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
(Image credit: Future)

Google appears to be testing out a potential aesthetic change to the Gboard app, and it's not going well with people who find themselves acting as Google guinea pigs.

The updated layout features rounder (basically circular) keys than the old rectangular keys you're used to seeing.

Confused and upset users have been posting images of the change on social media (as spotted by Android Authority). Notably, it's not a consistent change.

Gboard app beta keys

Rounded keys in the Gboard app (Image credit: Google)

In some images, the keys are clearly letters in circles, while others feature a more ovular pill-shaped look.

It's not great.

How to (sort of) get rid of the circles

To be clear, from what we can tell the design is only rolling out to people running the latest Gboard beta build (version 15.1.05.726012951-beta-arm64-v8acom.google.android.inputmethod.latin). If you're not in the beta, you most likely aren't seeing this change.

How Gboard keys currently look

How Gboard keys currently look (Image credit: Google)

So far the only way it appears you can get rid of the change is to turn off Key borders, which takes all shapes away.

To do so, navigate to Settings > Theme and select a theme. Then toggle the Key borders option off.

The beta does not offer a way to revert to the more rectangular keys, and so far the code does not reveal if Google will add such a toggle in the future.

If you've encountered this issue and the above fix isn't working, you can also try reverting from the beta version to see if that returns the app to the non-circular style.

Outlook

So far Google's Gboard upgrades don't seem to be going over well with beta testers.

Of course, with Google testing different variations, it's also not clear what key shape Google might settle on. Google might also roll the change back, especially as it seems as though many users are not pleased with the update.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 120 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
3
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$499
View
Deal ends Sun, Mar 16, 2025
OnePlus 12
(512GB)
Our Review
4
OnePlus - 12 512GB (Unlocked)...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 9
Tello
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
6
Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
Preorder
Google Pixel 9
(128GB)
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 9 128 GB in Eony...
Visible
View
Low Stock
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Yellow)
Our Review
8
New Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Black)
Our Review
10
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Straight Talk
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Android Auto refreshed UI example
Google Maps annoys drivers after latest Android Auto update
Clicks keyboard case for Android phones
Forget touchscreens — Clicks is bringing its BlackBerry-style keyboard to Android phones
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
Android 16 could come with this key navigation change — and another new volume slider
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a needs to be more like the Nothing Phone 3a — here’s how
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
Android 16 could fix one of the most annoying things about AI tools
An image showing the Samsung Galaxy S24 with the Circle to Search feature being used on screen
I tested Circle to Search’s new features for the Galaxy S25 — here’s what happened
Latest in Mobile Apps
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Waze app on iPhone in car
Forget Google Maps — Waze just got a huge upgrade that will help millions of drivers
A photo of the Apple Maps app tile displayed on an iPhone screen
Apple Maps may soon get ads, letting businesses pay to boost visibility
How to delete TikTok
TikTok confirms return to Apple and Google app stores — here’s what we know
How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps
Google Maps is adding this new feature for millions of drivers to make your ride safer
Google Maps and Apple Maps showing the new name for the Gulf
Apple Maps follows Google Maps in renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Latest in News
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy
The Sling TV app button on the Apple TV home screen.
Sling just added 11 free streaming channels — here's what's you can watch
and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
Google Chrome at risk from shape-shifting browser extensions — how to stay safe
YouTube Premium logo on a phone in front of YouTube on a browser
YouTube Premium Lite vs YouTube Premium: What's the difference?
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
More about mobile apps
Waze app on iPhone in car

Forget Google Maps — Waze just got a huge upgrade that will help millions of drivers
A photo of the Apple Maps app tile displayed on an iPhone screen

Apple Maps may soon get ads, letting businesses pay to boost visibility
Lisen Portable Tire Inflator

My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now
See more latest