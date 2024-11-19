Microsoft Ignite 2024 live — All the new Copilot AI and Windows security announcements as they happen

Microsoft Ignite 2024 is a big day for businesses and developers, and CEO Satya Nadella's Day 1 keynote is going to cover two big topics: Copilot and security. I will be covering every announcement he makes on the stage.

Of course, we already know a good chunk of what will be unveiled — more agentic AI that businesses can custom build to take action on their behalf, deeper integration of Copilot in Microsoft 365, and an overhaul to Windows security that beefs up protection and reduces the annoyance of every app using/requiring admin privileges to name three.

But make no mistake about it, Microsoft is going big on supercharging organizations and developers with AI, and we're here to cover everything Nadella announces.

Watch Microsoft Ignite 2024 opening keynote

Microsoft Ignite: Day 1 Keynote - YouTube Watch On