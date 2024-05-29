Massive laptop sale on MacBooks, Windows and Chromebooks — 17 deals I'd get now

Hunting for a new laptop? Memorial Day sales saw some big reductions on laptops, but there are still some great deals up for grabs now that the holiday is over. Just hurry, as these sales could disappear fast.

It's a great time to shop laptop deals at Best Buy. This retailer is taking up to $500 off Windows laptops, and you can also score a free 50" TV with purchase of select Windows Copilot Plus PCs.

Our choice for the best laptop on the market has also seen a hefty discount. That's the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) for $999 at Amazon. It's $100 off its usual price.

Keep scrolling for more laptop deals I recommend from across the web. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's latest Skechers sale.

Laptop deals — Best sales now

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $169, you get a Chromebook with a large 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new Chromebooks you can buy right now.

HP 17.3" Laptop: was $549 now $329 @ Best Buy

Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch FHD display, a 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue color.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $629 now $420 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p touch LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1155G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for productivity, web surfing and streaming entertainment.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $449 @ Best Buy

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for $300 off. It features a 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB memory and 512GB storage. One month of Microsoft 365, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Trend Micro Internet Security are all included.

Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

HP Pavilion 15" Laptop: was $944 now $739 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced the price of this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks, packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $1,069 now $779 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU shas enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 165Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and an 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor round off this mid-range gaming laptop nicely.

Surface Pro 9 13": was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivers strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy

This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $500 off right now. In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Razer

This 2023 Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $600 off, which is a great discount on this gaming laptop since it still packs a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage as well as a QHD 240Hz display.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,799 @ Amazon | $1,799 @ B&H