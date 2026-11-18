It's officially "Black November" here in Australia, and there are plenty of great discounts to be had on almost every category. As Tom's Guide's NBN extraordinaire, I've already spotted several deep discounts at top-rated internet providers, including homegrown Superloop.

The Aussie-owned-and-operated telco has been around since 2014 and is well known as a reliable, yet affordable ISP. Over the last three Black Fridays, I've watched Superloop discount its NBN plans like it's no one's business, and this year, they've got themselves beat.

In a shocking turn of events, and following the same ongoing fee-only model from sister telco Exetel, Superloop has scrapped its ongoing outlay on its coveted NBN 1000 plan, now priced at just AU$99p/m.

Not only does it offer huge (!) long-term savings, but it also means no more worrying about the end of an introductory outlay. It also provides the second-fastest speed tier available on NBN 1000 and clocks in at a massive 860Mbps during the evening hours.

So if you've been holding out for an NBN hero offer, this one from Superloop is it. You'll need to act somewhat fast, though, as this hot Superloop offer ends on December 15, 2026.

Superloop | NBN 1000 | AU$99p/m ongoing One of the best Black Friday NBN deals I've seen is Superloop's 1Gbps plan, now just AU$99p/m ongoing. It also advertises 860Mbps downloads during the busy evening hours, making it one of the fastest NBN 1000 plans right now. That AU$99p/m cost is considerably cheaper than some bigger providers' plans on an ongoing basis — and costs an average of AU$210.64 less in the year post-discount. Do note that you have to be on an FTTP or HFC type connection for this plan. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total yearly cost: AU$1,118

If you don't need all the megabits the NBN 1000 plan offers, you can consider Superloop's other high-speed options, such as NBN 500 or NBN 750, or slower plans like NBN 25 or NBN 50. I've included them in the list below for your perusal.

And regardless of what plan you prefer, all Superloop plans come with unlimited data and work on a no-lock-in contract basis. Do note that only selected plans come with the option to include a free Amazon eero 7 modem, as long as you stay connected for 24 months.

* Includes free Amazon eero 7 modem when you stay connected for 24 months.

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