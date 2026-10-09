Amaysim's hot new high-speed NBN deals have me considering the switch — get NBN 500 for just AU$50p/m

Being budget-conscious is getting harder these days, with the cost of living going through the roof in 2026. That said, there are ways to save some cash, especially with your internet bill.

If you've never heard of Amaysim, let me introduce them to you. The telco is a budget-focused Aussie telco that’s now owned by Optus, offering inexpensive postpaid mobile plans and NBN services. Whilst it's long offered competitive prices on its mobile offerings (it’s been in the SIM-only game since 2010), the telco's NBN services are relatively newer – meaning deals have also been quite rare.

As a long-time Amaysim mobile customer and Tom's Guide's resident NBN expert, I can attest that there have been many times when I've considered switching my internet service to get one Amaysim-provided bill, but I've consistently found better value for my NBN plan elsewhere… until today, that is.

With its current sale, new Amaysim NBN customers are treated to a tidy AU$30 off the price of select plans for the first six months of service. But the telco has further sweetened the deal by adding an additional AU$10-off introductory offer, bringing total savings to AU$40 per month, or AU$240 in total over those first 6 months.

That brings high-speed plans like NBN 100 and NBN 500 down to just AU$50p/m for the first half year, before the price then increases to an ongoing AU$90p/m. This makes Amaysim the cheapest NBN 100 and NBN 500 provider across the 30+ Australian telcos I monitor every month for introductory cost. Both these Amaysim plans also come with unlimited data and operate on a no-lock-in contract basis.

You'll need to act fast to secure these awesome Amaysim deals though, as they're set to expire on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Amaysim | NBN 100 | AU$50p/m (for 6 months, then AU$90p/m) If your home only has an FTTN or FTTC type NBN connection, NBN 100 is the fastest speed you can generally sign up for – and Amaysim's NBN 100 plan is now the cheapest for the first 6 months, being discounted to just AU$50p/m (AU$240 in total), before the price increases to AU$90p/m. Much like the best NBN 100 plans, Amaysim advertises maximum download speeds of 100Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, and with this discount costs AU$46p/m less than the average for the tier — that's around AU$96.43p/m right now. One note: If you have a FTTP or HFC connection at home, I’d consider the NBN 500 plan below instead of this one, as it costs the exact same price but supplies 5x more speed. Total minimum cost: AU$50 | Total cost for first year: AU$840 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,080

Amaysim | NBN 500 | AU$50p/m (for 6 months, then AU$90p/m) Similar to the deal above, Amaysim's NBN 500 offer is down to just AU$50p/m for the first 6 months, making it the cheapest 500Mbps plan around, at least over the first half year. Promising the full 500Mbps download speeds during the typical evening hours, this plan should easily keep you and the average Aussie family online with no lag, buffering or other interruptions. Again, it's worth mentioning that this plan is exclusive to fibre-based FTTP and HFC connections, so if you have FTTN, FTTB or FTTC at home, you may only be able to sign up for the NBN 100 plan above. Total minimum cost: AU$50 | Total cost for first year: AU$840 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,080

When it comes to simplifying your bills, Amaysim's mobile and broadband bundle offer is also worth a look. After the introductory discount ends, you could pay as little as AU$80p/m for these plans by bundling an Amaysim mobile plan alongside your NBN, which would reduce your ongoing bill by AU$10 per month, or AU$120 a year. That’d make your ongoing internet costs total AU$960/y, which is one of the cheapest yearly costs for either NBN 100 or NBN 500.

Do note, though, that Amaysim exclusively provides NBN services and doesn’t provide hardware — you will need to BYO modem-router, in other words. That said, if you've already got an NBN service, then there's a very good chance that the modem you already have will work adequately with an Amaysim plan. Alternatively, I often recommend this Amazon eero 7 router for AU$299.99 if you want to invest in something new that can support NBN 500’s faster download speeds.

If you've got a real need for speed and want to save on your internet and mobile bills, you can check out Amaysim's other NBN plans in the widget below.

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