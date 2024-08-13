Don’t wait! This laptop is ideal for going back to school and it’s $200 off at Best Buy

Heading back to school and just made a nice chunk of change with a summer job over the holidays? Then you'll be interested in this discounted gaming laptop, which can service all your study and play needs at a reasonable price.

Right now, the MSI Cyborg 14 with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $899 at Best Buy . That’s $200 off and one of the best back to school sales we've seen. Better yet, you can use some of that cash you’re saving and pick up some of the best Steam games . After you’ve got that latest paper in, of course.

MSI Cyborg 14 with RTX 4060 GPU: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Having a decent laptop if you’re a student is pretty much a necessity, and the MSI Cyborg is a well kitted out portable PC that has all the power you’ll need for everyday, college-related computing tasks. The fact it packs in an RTX 4060 means you can play PC games on it in your well-earned downtime, too.

MSI Cyborg 14 with RTX 4060 GPU: was £1,199 now £899 @ Overclockers UK

This is a good mid-range gaming laptop you should get a lot of fun out of if you have a heaving Steam library. Thanks to that RTX 4060 GPU, you can take advantage of Nvidia DLSS supersampling, which will significantly boost frame rates in supported games with minimal loss to image quality.

Although we haven’t actually reviewed the MSI Cyborg 14, we have tested and rated its more than decent larger sibling, which has broadly similar specs. In his MSI Cyborg 15 review , my colleague Tony Polanco called the 15-incher: “A cyberpunk-inspired gaming laptop offering excellent performance at an affordable price. Its RTX 4050 GPU isn’t the most powerful, but this is a great entry-level machine for those new to PC gaming or folks on a budget.”

Well good news, folks! Because this particular config of the MSI Cyborg 14 that’s currently discounted at Best Buy actually has a better GPU than the Cyborg 15 model Tony reviewed. This 14-inch model packs in Nvidia’s RTX 4060, which is significantly faster than the RTX 4050.

Onto this laptop’s other components, and as I just mentioned, they’re essentially identical to the MSI Cyborg 15 we reviewed. That means you’re getting an Intel Gen 13 Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD. Its ports also match up to its bigger brother, with 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, an HDMI connection, Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The screen is also very similar to the MSI Cyborg 15’s 1080p display, it’s just obviously that little bit smaller than the 15.6-inch screen of its big bro. That means you’re looking at an essentially 1080p panel, though this has an 16:10 aspect ratio, unlike the 15’s 16:19 screen, meaning its resolution is 1920 x 1200 rather than 1920 x 1080. The IPS display also shares the same 144Hz refresh rate of its Cyborg cousin, which is plenty quick.

Weighing in at just 3.5 pounds, it’s also well suited to being thrown into a backpack if you’re rushing off to your first morning class because you “might” have been playing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree into the wee hours.