I tried 5 next-level cameras, from the Sigma BF to a cutting-edge drone — here's why they made me rethink photography

Tens of thousands of photography enthusiasts and pros descended upon the ExCel London to attend The Photography & Video Show over the weekend — as did I. Big names like Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon show off their latest inventions at the four-day event. You can also hear pro photographers share tips and tricks of the trade, and buy gear at discounted rates.

I attended the first two days of the 2025 edition, and was amazed by the plethora of tech on display. A tiny drone that effortlessly does flips. A device to use your digital camera to scan film. A camera carved from a single block of aluminum. The list goes on and on — here are my 5 favorite gadgets.

1. Carved from a single block of aluminum

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Sigma has never been one to adapt to conventional norms, always coming out with something out-of-the-ordinary, so it's no surprise that the new Sigma BF looks nothing like any other camera out there.

This is one of the cameras I'm most excited to test this year. 230GB internal storage, 6K/30fps video, 24.6MP, hybrid autofocus — this camera sounds like it's got everything.

The Sigma BF has an undeniable charm about it, that takes root in its minimalist design and compact nature. Its unibody is made out of a single block of aluminum, so there are no joints anywhere.

A representative at the Sigma stand told me that it takes seven grueling hours to create one unit, so they can't make more then seven in a day — maybe that's why you've been having trouble getting hold of one.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Having spent an hour or so with the Sigma BF, the one thing I'm concerned about is its ergonomics. The camera doesn't have a sculpted grip on either side, so you must use both hands to get a firm grip on it.

You get a protruding thumb rest above the controls, and there's a part in the bottom-right corner that has been chopped off so that the camera doesn't poke into your skin.

That's all very thoughtful and it works well, but how would it fare in long-term use? Guess we'll find out when we eventually review the camera and put it through its paces.

2. A film camera with autofocus!

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

At the show, there was a lot of emphasis on the fact that film photography isn't dead — from talks discussing the future of analog photography and several stands showcasing film, scanners and cameras. And guess what I saw? A film camera with autofocus — now that's cool.

The Rollei 35AF immediately caught my eye with its retro looks and, more importantly, the fact that it had 'AF' in its name. Most film cameras I've tested struggle with focusing on the subject, and the Rollei 35AF solves that problem.

It's equipped with LiDAR technology that enables precise focusing from 70cm up to ∞. It essentially takes the guesswork out of the equation and helps you not waste film.

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

You also get manual control over settings like shutter speed and aperture, alongside an auto mode for when you can't be bothered with thinking too much. There's a built-in flash too to aid you in low-light environments.

I loved spending time with the Rollei 35AF and I predict great things for this little camera. The autofocus system is a game-changer for analog photography, and I hope to get my hands on this camera soon.

3. Scanning film with a mirrorless camera

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Can't make a personal darkroom to develop your negatives at home? No worries, Valoi has you covered — as long as you have nearly $500 / £480 to spare. At the show, I got to check out the easy120 and the easy35 film scanners in action — and they might be the perfect home solution for scanning negs.

If you already own one of the best mirrorless cameras and have a macro lens at hand, all you need to do is buy either the easy120 or easy35 and hook the aluminum tube onto the end of your lens and fire away. Quick scanning in mere minutes. You can then use a website like FilmLab or Negative Lab Pro to convert the negs into positives.

I was also really impressed by how compact the devices are. I know the easy120 in the photo above looks big but it's basically a portable photo lab. Like I said, I've loved the emphasis on film photography at the show, and devices like the Valoi scanners go to show that analog is rapidly evolving, and that the future is bright.

4. The tiniest drone you ever did see

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

If you're familiar with my coverage of the best drones, you'll know that I can't resist the charm of aerial photography. I was on the lookout for any drones on display at the show so I was delighted when I came across the Extreme Fliers' stand where they were showing off the Micro Drone 3.0.

We have reviewed this drone in the past but this was my first time seeing it in action, and I was impressed with its ability to do quick flips and stunts mid-air. Its small size means you can fly it indoors or very close to you outdoors, and it easily lands and takes off from your palm — nifty!

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

The Micro Drone 3.0 has been succeeded by the Micro Drone 4.0 which, unfortunately, wasn't on display but I hope to get my hands on soon for a full review. It'll be interesting to see just how far the quadcopter has come, and whether it can take on the likes of DJI and HoverAir.

5. A camera... made of Lego

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Ever seen a fully functioning camera made of Lego? I have, and it's intriguing, to say the least. Photographer Brendan Barry had set up shop at the show where he had many of his quirky cameras on display, and one of them was a camera made of Lego blocks.

This 4x5" camera actually works. It's adapted to shoot Polaroid film, so it's basically a large instant camera that isn't for sale. I read more into Barry's work when I got back at my desk and he's made cameras out of all sorts of things — butternut squash, a block of cheese, a watermelon, and more.

This is one camera that I won't necessarily have the pleasure of testing, but it goes to show just how far one can take their creativity. It's puzzling, it's functional, and it's downright cool. If you'd like to read more about Barry's work, this article is extremely insightful.

Looking ahead...

All of these gadgets (and more) have made me see photography in a new light, and I'm certain that its future is brighter than ever. I'll be bringing you more insights into my time at The Photography & Video Show 2025 today so stay tuned to learn more about, say, the Sigma BF — I know you want to.