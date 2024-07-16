9 Prime Day GoPro deals you can't miss — get $150 off latest GoPro Hero12 Black

The Prime Day deals are here now that the day itself has arrived, and if you're in the market for a new GoPro, oh boy are you in luck. We're seeing some truly epic deals on GoPro gear, including $150 off the GoPro Hero12 Black + GoPro subscription at GoPro — that's the lowest price we've ever seen this camera sell for!

I'm fortunate enough that I get to test out the best action cameras around, so believe me when I say that GoPro products are pretty much the benchmark of action camera gear. So, even if you can't stretch to the latest GoPro Hero12 Black, picking up one of the awesome deals on older GoPro gear will still be a great shout — like the GoPro Hero11 Black, currently only $245 at Amazon.

There are also some incredible deals on accessories and bundles, as well as software, and we're not just seeing deals on Amazon. GoPro itself is offering some of the best discounts, while other major retailers are following suit with price cuts. There's never been a better time to pick up one of the best GoPro cameras!

Keep reading to see my 9 favorite GoPro Prime Day deals, and if you're interested in other brands, check out my roundup of the the best Prime Day action camera deals, too. And remember to stay locked to Tom's Guide throughout the sales event for all the best prices on your favorite tech.

Best Prime Day GoPro deals

GoPro Hero12 Black + 12M subscription: was $449 now $299 @ GoPro

[LOWEST EVER PRICE] The GoPro Hero12 Black is our favorite action camera, packing 5.3K/60p video and GoPro's latest Hypersmooth 6.0 image stabilization. The Hero12 Black was launched at the same price as its predecessor, the Hero11 Black, but packed some useful upgrades such as Bluetooth earbud connectivity. This deal bundles a free 12M GoPro subscription which will give you access to accessories discounts, damage cover, and increased features in the GoPro Quik app — it's definitely worth it.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon (w/o sub) | $299 @ Walmart (w/o sub)

GoPro Hero12 Black Accessories Bundle (+12M subscription): was $449 now $349 @ GoPro

If you're a newcomer to GoPro, or just action cameras in general, this is the deal for you, as this bundle includes some great accessories to get you started — and is $100 off. On top of the Hero12 Black, this bundle features a carry case, head strap, grip and spare batteries. That's everything a budding adventurer could need! This bundle also includes a free 12M GoPro subscription, and given the current $299 cost of the base Hero12 Black, that means you're getting a load of accessories for just $50 extra. A fantastic deal.

GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition: was $599 now $499 @ GoPro

For any burgeoning vloggers or streamers out there, the GoPro Hero12 Black Creator Edition is ideal for you. This bundle includes a battery grip that'll give you extra battery capacity as well as benefitting handling and giving you a sturdy tripod. It also features a microphone and a video light, giving you everything you need to create high quality online content.

Price check: $499 @ GoPro

GoPro Hero11 Black: was $299 now $245 @ Amazon

While it isn't the latest GoPro, the Hero11 Black is still a formidable action camera. In fact, it held the top spot on our best action cameras roundup until the launch of the Hero12 Black. It'll shoot 5K/60p video with Hypersmooth 5.0 stabilization versus the Hero12 Black's 5.3K/60p and Hypersmooth 6.0. Will that make a huge difference to the look of your content? Probably not. Both models feature the same battery, same waterproofing and same dimensions, too, so they can share accessories. Have no doubt, this is still an unbelievably good action camera, and is now cheaper than ever.

Price check: sold out @ GoPro | $249 @ B&H

GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition: was $549 now $299 @ B&H Photo

A great deal for the vloggers out there! If your purse strings are a little tight to afford a Hero12 Black Creator Edition, then the GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition is still a supremely worthy purchase. This bundle packs the fantastic 5K/60p Hero11 Black, a battery grip, microphone and video light. There's all you need to start creating professional-looking content for YouTube and socials.

Price check: $386 @ Amazon

GoPro Hero10 Black: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

An oldie, but a goodie, just like the Hero11 Black, the GoPro Hero10 Black is a holder of our best action camera award. Just because it's a couple of years old, that doesn't at all mean it's outdated. The Hero10 Black shoots 5K/60p and uses GoPro's Hypersmooth 4.0 stabilization (versus 5.0 and 6.0 in the two latest models). That's a relatively small price to pay for a sub $200 (with this deal) action camera that's more than capable of producing high-end YouTube content. For those on a strict budget, this is the deal to go for.

Price check: $199 @ GoPro

GoPro 12M Subscription: was $49 now $24 @ GoPro

If you already own a GoPro, or you're going to buy one in the Prime Day sales, then you should snap up this deal on a GoPro subscription, currently half price at GoPro. A GoPro sub gives you unlimited cloud storage, extra Quik app features and cover for damage of your GoPro camera, so it's well worth it for $24. Some of the deals above come with a free 12M subscription, but many don't. You don't need to buy a camera from GoPro itself so get this deal, so you can buy your camera from elsewhere if it's cheaper and still grab this deal for the extra benefits!

Best Prime Day GoPro accessories deals

SanDisk High Endurance 256GB MicroSD: $22 @ Amazon

Action cameras are made for filming at intensive resolutions in harsh environments, so it pays dividends to use a rugged memory card like this High Endurance 256GB MicroSD from SanDisk. Intended primarily for intensive long recording sessions (i.e. dash cam footage), this memory card is also tested for use in extreme environments, so it won't let you down. I'd always recommend using the best memory cards you can afford anyway, and SanDisk is always top of my list for quality. This isn't the cheapest we've seen this card go for, but it isn't far off, and $22 is pretty good value for a high quality 256GB card anyway!