The best Prime Day headphones deals live — up to $250 off Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and more

How do you get through your day? I know how I get through mine — a pair of wireless headphones, a Tidal subscription, and hours upon hours of music. Now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, there are tons of epic deals to be had on some of the best wireless headphones that money can buy.

There are some massive savings to be had out there, from premium luxury cans to some super affordable options for the every man. For example, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are currently down to $229 at Amazon right now. But my favorite deal right now is $150 off the Sony WH-1000XM4, for a great noise canceling option at a now more affordable, lowest price ever.

The best Prime Day Bluetooth headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Taking up the mid-range price bracket for Bose, the QuietComfort headphones bring the brand's trade mark top-quality noise canceling to a slightly lower cost point. They're comfortable, sound good, and block out more noise than most other options that cost similar. This price is the lowest they've ever been as well, so you're getting a great deal.

1MORE SonoFlow: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

When I tested the 1More SonoFlow, I was immediately impressed with the quality of the whole package for the price you pay. They're remarkably comfortable, sound wicked for the price, and the ANC is surprisingly effective at keeping the outside world where you want it — outside. $20 might not seem like a huge saving, but $59 for such a solid pair of headphones is a great deal.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro are hard to justify for their full price — but at a drastically reduced price like this, it's super hard not to be tempted. They sound good for $169, the noise canceling is solid, and they happen to look super cool in all the different color options. This is actually their lowest price ever, so you're getting a massive discount.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2: was $229 now $134 @ Amazon

Tell me; do you like bass? The kind of low that shakes your brain in your skull? I'm certainly not immune to the draw of something that focuses on the low end, and the Crusher ANC bring the grumble in all the right ways. They're about as subtle as a brick wall, but get some party music pumping and you'll be dancing in no time. They're pretty comfy too — and with $100 off, they're a solid buy this Prime Day.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

Perhaps something luxurious is more your speed — and, like the headphone equivalent of a Rolls Royce, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 bring the premium. Sumptuously crafted from top-quality materials like steel, aluminum, and leather, they feel worth every cent of their high asking price, and then they sound good enough that you'll wonder how you put up with your other headphones at all. This deal brings them down to an all-new lowest price, although they're still the most expensive headphones on this list.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 @ Amazon

Fancy some of the best noise-canceling headphones that we've ever tested at a bargain price? This is a new lowest price for the WH-1000XM5, making them a must-buy. We love the way they sound, feel, and look on the head, and the noise canceling remains some of the best you'll find in a pair of headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

If noise canceling is the most important thing for you, then you should grab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones while they're hot at their lowest price ever. The noise canceling is the best we've ever tested, and when added to their super sound quality and comfortable fit, you've got an incredible headset for traveling.

