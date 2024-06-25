Tech takedown: Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2

When it comes to finding the best wireless earbuds for you, it can seem like there are endless options to choose from. But two of the most popular options come from companies you're probably familiar with — Apple and Google.

What's great about the AirPods Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro in particular is that they're designed to work conveniently with each brand's respective smartphones. That said, convenience isn't the only thing that matters when shopping for wireless earbuds. Things like price, design and sound quality are all important factors, too.

Two of our editors stepped up to the table with their favorite pairs of wireless earbuds for the latest episode of Tech Takedown, a recurring series on our YouTube channel where we put devices in the same category head-to-head. You can watch the entire video here:

Over two rounds, both editors presented key features that make their wireless earbuds the superior purchase. After a case is presented, the opponent was given the opportunity for a rebuttal. We left the victor to be determined by the viewers, considering each editor made some compelling points.

In favor of the Pixel Buds Pro, John Velasco touted how his earbuds deliver many of the same features of AirPods Pro 2 at a lower price. The Pixel Buds Pro are $199 at full price, whereas the AirPods Pro 2 are normally $249. What's more, John said Google's buds can often be found for as low at $139.

Backing up the AirPods Pro 2, Kate Kozuch praised Apple's attention to detail when it came to designing the charging case. Not only does the case have a speaker, so you can locate it easily via Find My, but it also has a special spot to hook a lanyard. If you're someone who may be prone to misplacing things, these case features can come in handy.

John pointed out that the individual Google Pixel Buds Pro can be located with Google's Find My Device network, while perhaps suggesting that Kate should be more mindful of her gadgets. He then argued that the Pixel Buds Pro have a better overall design than the AirPods Pro 2, offering a larger number of color options and a subtler fit.

Kate wrapped up this episode of Tech Takedown by explaining the benefits of Bluetooth 5.3 for AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bluetooth 5.0 protocol used by the Pixel Buds Pro. Bluetooth 5.3 offers a more reliable connection between the AirPods Pro 2 and their source device, while using less power. Although, John quickly pointed out that the Pixel Buds Pro have a longer battery life than the AirPods Pro 2.

We can make good cases to buy both the Google Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2, but be sure to watch the full video to see whether one our editors convinced you to favor one over the other.