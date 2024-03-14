I ditched my AirPods Pro for Jabra's Elite 10 buds — and they’re $50 off in Amazon's early spring sale

As one of the best wireless earbuds at their full price, I wouldn't mind betting that Jabra's Elite 10 flagship noise-canceling buds will sound even better with $50 off. They're a great AirPods Pro alternative and among the best Jabra earbuds we’ve ever tested.

Right now, the Jabra Elite 10 true wireless earbuds are $199 at Amazon. That's $50 off and close to the all-time lowest price I’ve ever seen on these earbuds — according to the price tracking site camelcamelcamel.com they dropped to $197 for a short time in January.

Similar deals can be found at other online retailers including Best Buy and Walmart.

Jabra Elite 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJabra-Elite-True-Wireless-Earbuds%2Fdp%2FB0CB92TYFS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

$50 off! Equipped with Spatial Sound for 3D audio, head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver top sound as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjabra-elite-10-dolby-atmos-true-wireless-in-ear-heaphones-gloss-black%2F6553258.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJabra-Elite-10-Gloss-Black-True-Wireless-Earbuds-Gloss-Black%2F5044592373%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Walmart

At the full $249 price, the Jabra Elite 10 are undoubtedly aimed to rival Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB — currently discounted to $189 at Amazon. They rank as one of the best Apple AirPods alternatives, and I've been impressed by their capabilities as an alternative earbud companion on my work commutes and gym workouts.

In our Jabra Elite 10 review, we found they offer rich yet well-balanced audio, while the Music Equalizer in the Sound+ app lets you tweak the profile to your tastes. ANC was strong during our testing and we found that they are capable of reducing nearly 90% of ambient noise — distractions like construction work, household appliances, and high-volume TV shows were totally reduced.

The Jabra Elite 10 flagship buds are stacked with features including Spatial Sound, the company’s 3D audio format powered by Dolby Atmos. It makes songs sound more immersive, and Jabra's head-tacking capabilities are remarkably effective. Bluetooth 5.3 instantly pairs the buds to recognized devices, and multipoint technology effortlessly connects the buds to two media sources simultaneously.

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds also deserve a nod for their stylish design. The oval EarGel tips sculpt to different ear shapes, while the curved cavity rests pleasantly on the concha. They had great stability and always felt comfortable and secure during our testing. Their semi-open design makes the buds seem lighter when they're in the ear, and our reviewer was able to wear the buds for up to 5 hours continuously without experiencing any soreness. The IP57 rating means the earbuds are better protected against dust and water damage than the AirPods Pro 2.

These Jabra earbuds deliver good battery life and last for 6 hours of listening time with ANC on or 8 hours with ANC off. This extends up to 36 hours with the included charging case, which puts the Jabra Elite 10 on par with the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of battery capacity.

The only downside we found with the Jabra Elite 10 was that they didn't perform as well on calls as the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls. Both ends of the conversation sounded fine when taking calls indoors, but the earbuds couldn’t separate our reviewer’s voice from outside noise when taking a call in a noisy environment.

This limited time $199 deal is available on all Jabra Elite 10 color options including cream, cocoa, gloss black, matte black, and titanium black. Make sure to take advantage of this great sale price while stocks last.