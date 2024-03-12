Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 continue to rank among the best wireless earbuds available, and there's never been a lower price to buy Apple's most futureproof buds.

Despite strong competition from big-name rivals, they're the best choice for iPhone owners. Right now the Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are on sale for $189 at Amazon . That’s a savings of $60, which is the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for these best-selling buds. The last time we saw such a significant price drop was in January, and I'm delighted to see this 24% discount return at Amazon as well as Walmart and Best Buy in early spring sales.

The AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice for iPhone users. They're perfect for all kinds of activities and are my go-to option for routine work commutes as well as my gym workouts. They have a surprisingly secure fit and they stay in place even under sweaty conditions, making them among one of the best workout headphones we've tried. Additionally, both the buds and the charging case are IP54-rated for dirt and moisture protection.

The AirPods Pro 2 rank among the best noise-canceling earbuds. Our continuous testing comparing them with new rivals like Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 shows that Apple's Adaptive ANC performance continues to be strong and can overcome 95% of household and office noise. Check out my AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 face-off to see how these two models compare.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said “They amp up many of the features we loved about the original." Thanks to their H2 chipset they support Apple's Adaptive Audio suite that learns to adapt to environmental conditions and listening preferences via personalized volume and conversation awareness features. Apple also says that they will support Apple's new Lossless audio protocol with the Apple Vision Pro headset, and along with the rumored hearing aid support expected later this year, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are increasingly the most versatile and futureproof option for Apple fans.

Spatial audio via Dolby Atmos content with headtracking is an awesome feature for experiencing immersive audio content, but not everything is a winner. While Apple has increased battery life to offer six hours on a single charge, and a further 30 hours via the wireless charging case, it falls short compared to many newer rivals.

This Amazon deal is on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C released in 2023. These are the same excellent earbuds as their excellent Lightning counterpart only with a more universal charging port, which is particularly handy when traveling as it could mean carrying fewer cables.