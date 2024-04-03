The AirPods 2 are just $89 — that's the best deal I've seen this year

The AirPods (2nd Generation) may not be the newest model, but they're still one of the most popular wireless earbuds around. They're the cheapest AirPods you can get from Apple and I've just spotted that they've dropped to their lowest price so far this year, making them even more of a bargain.

They're regularly discounted to $129, but right now the AirPods (2nd Gen) are $89 at Amazon. That's $70 off their original $159 MSRP, making them the cheapest AirPods deal you can get right now.

According to the price tracking site camelcamelcamel.com, that's just $10 short of their lowest price ever. A similar deal can be found at Walmart.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07PXGQC1Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The AirPods (2nd Gen) don't have ANC, but you get solid audio performance, up to 5 hours of playback time, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connectivity with iOS devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/airpods-2,review-6326.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and we loved how seamlessly they work with Apple devices. This is a great deal that's just $10 shy of their all-time lowest price.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$89 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-with-charging-case-2nd-generation-white%2F6084400.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$129 @ Best Buy

The AirPods (2nd Gen) have been succeeded by the AirPods 3, which added Spatial Audio and adjustable EQC. But while these features are useful, they're not essential — if you just want the basics, the AirPods (2nd Gen) are some of the best value wireless earbuds you can buy today.

They're lightweight and comfortable to wear, and they deliver great audio quality. In our tests we applauded their clear vocal sound with strong bass. EQ settings can be adjusted to any of the presets in the iOS app, but there now way to customize the sound to your tastes.

Touch controls on the AirPods are simple but effective, and the H1 chip means the AirPods pair quickly and easily with other Apple devices.

Although they've been taken over by better-performing models, we also liked the AirPods 2nd-Gen on calls. In fact, they originally ranked in our best headphones with a mic thanks to their clear voice handling at both ends of the conversation.

While there are longer-lasting earbuds out there, the AirPods (2nd Gen) still put in decent playback times. Our reviewer got 4 hours, 49 minutes out of the AirPods, and this extends to 24 hours of listening time when used with the included charging case. In addition, a 15-minute quick charge gets you 3 hours of listening time.

If you just want good-quality audio and easy connectivity with your Apple devices, the AirPods (2nd Gen) offer great value for money at just $89.

Looking for more options? Check out our best headphone deals coverage.