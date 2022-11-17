Best Black Friday phone deals 2022 — top smartphone sales in Australia right now

It's sale season again — Black Friday 2022 is almost upon us, which means more opportunities for those in dire need of a smartphone upgrade to snag some top Black Friday phone deals in Australia.

The Black Friday sales weekend begins on November 25 and closes at the end of Cyber Monday on November 28. Of course, we're already seeing a number of early deals in the lead up to the big event.

It goes without saying that many of the best phones of 2022 are quite expensive, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full retail price. In fact, it's not uncommon for the year's top models to have hundreds of dollars slashed from their RRP in the lead up to Black Friday.

In Australia, we tend to see great smartphone deals from both retailers and telcos, and we expect that to be the case this year, too. Below you'll find the best Black Friday phone discounts we've spotted so far, and those deals will only increase in number as we get closer to the big day.

Best early Black Friday phone deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 512GB, Burgundy / Green | AU$2,149 AU$1,848 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$301) Samsung's top flagship in the non-folding arena, the S22 Ultra is a beast in every department. From its 108MP camera to its stunning display and its S Pen functionality, this is a phone for those who want their phone to be premium across the board. Better hurry though — stock is low and this discount only applies to the 512GB version of the Burgundy (opens in new tab) and Green (opens in new tab) colour options.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, 256GB, Graphite | AU$1,649 RRP AU$1,489 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$160) If you're of the opinion that smartphones have grown stagnant, you may want to shake things up with a foldable. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available at Amazon with a 10% discount, bringing the compact clamshell down by a cool AU$160.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, 512GB, Beige | AU$2,649 RRP AU$1,459 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$240) The ultimate foldable flagship, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available at Amazon with AU$240 discount, which is appreciated given how expensive it is. A big improvement over last year's model, the Z Fold 4 now carries a flagship-level camera and a number of design refinements.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, 256GB, Black| AU$1,649 AU$1,199.99 at Mobileciti eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$450) While the Galaxy S21 Plus is one of Samsung's flagships from last year, it's still a flagship, which means it's got an incredible display, excellent camera and stacks of power. Right now, you can pick it up from Mobileciti's eBay store with a mammoth AU$450 slashed from the RRP.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Mini, 512GB, Starlight| AU$1,569 AU$1,349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$220) The iPhone 13 mini proves that bigger isn't always better, with a compact design that offers the same A15 Bionic chip that's in the larger Pro and Pro Max models. Now discounted by AU$220 in the Starlight colour. Alternatively, you could opt for the Midnight (opens in new tab) colour for just AU$50 more.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 1TB, Silver | AU$2,569 AU$1,847 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$722) Last year's top Apple flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro, gets a massive 28% discount at Amazon for its 1TB model in the Silver colour option. That's an astronomical AU$722 off the RRP. And don't worry about it being a year old — Apple's A15 Bionic chip is still a powerhouse.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, 128GB, Lavender | AU$999 RRP AU$795 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$204) If you're keen to get your hands on what may very well be Samsung's last 'Fan Edition' phone, this deal from Amazon is a good place to do so. Score AU$204 off Samsung's well-received S21 FE with 128GB of storage. Please note, this deal only applies to the Lavender colour option.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6, 128GB, Sorta Seafoam / Stormy Black | AU$999 AU$740.05 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$258.95) It may have been superseded by the Pixel 7, but there's still plenty of fight left in the Pixel 6. Now discounted to AU$779 on Amazon via a third party (shipping from Amazon though and Prime eligible), you can receive an additional 5% off by checking the 'apply 5% voucher' box, bringing the price down to AU$740.05.

Black Friday phone deals — what you should know

Every Black Friday, phones of all brands will usually receive significant discounts, with the biggest savings often going to the previous year's models. That said, It's still common to see hundreds of dollars slashed from the latest models.

Additionally, it's important to take note of what kind of stock is being offered. Sometimes the discounted phones are unlocked, while other times they have some carrier deal attached to them.

You may also see international stock with big discounts applied, though you should always make sure the phone in question is compatible with Australia's networks and is backed by warranty.

Should I buy a phone on Black Friday? Typically, Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a phone, either unlocked or tied to a telco. It's quite common to see hundreds of dollars slashed from the biggest brands, including Apple and Samsung. If you're in the market for a new phone in 2022, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend is a great time to upgrade.