Watch out, OpenAI — Haiper 2.0 AI video generation model just launched and it looks stunning

News
By
published

It's also free and available for anyone to use

AI tiger walking in snow
(Image credit: Haiper)

Haiper, a leading AI platform for visual content creation, today announced the launch of Haiper 2.0. This major upgrade comes just seven months after the model's initial release and promises to deliver hyper-realistic videos faster than ever before. Unlike OpenAI’s Sora, Haiper 2.0 is available now and users can try it for free.

By leveraging a proprietary combination of transformer-based models and diffusion techniques, Haiper 2.0 improves video quality, realism and production speed. This update adds more lifelike and smoother movement, potentially setting a new standard for the best AI video generators.

Haiper 2.0 fish

(Image credit: Haiper)

Alongside this release, Haiper introduced Video Templates. These customized formats let users upload still images and then turn them into high-quality videos. The templates streamline the video and animation process, a time-saver for creative projects and marketing applications alike.

From hobbyists to large businesses, Haiper 2.0 is tailored to meet user demands for speed, realism and ease of use. Now, users can generate 1080p videos faster than before, with future upgrades promising 4K resolution.

cute animation on a cloud

(Image credit: Haiper)

Since its launch, Haiper has continued to push the boundaries of video AI, introducing several tools, including a built-in HD upscaler and keyframe conditioning for more precise control over video content. The platform continues to evolve with plans to expand its AI tools, including features that support longer video generation and advanced content customization.

We'll be putting Haiper 2.0 to the test soon, so stay tuned for our results.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer