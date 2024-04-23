LIVE: Rabbit R1 pickup party — first impressions, real-time unboxing and more
Here's our first look at the Rabbit R1 AI wearable
Remember back in January, when Rabbit's R1 AI device took CES 2024 by storm?
The boxy little orange wearable took us by surprise when it was unveiled at CES, and its ability to function as a personal assistant by combining a 360-degree camera, a 4G LTE Internet connection and an AI-like operating system (RabbitOS) impressed us so much we gave it a Best of CES 2024 award.
We weren't the only ones taken with the Rabbit R1. It impressed enough other people that Rabbit sold 20,000 pre-orders for the Rabbit R1 ($199) within 48 hours of announcing its existence. Now, four month later, we're about to see it hit the market.
Rabbit is doing something interesting to mark the launch of the R1: a pickup party. The event is being held today (April 23) at the TWA Hotel in New York City, and it's open to everyone who pre-ordered an R1. The event is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed at Rabbit's website; there's no word yet on whether it will also be streamed on Rabbit's YouTube channel.
It should be more fun to watch than the usual tech event, too, because Rabbit has asked attendees to dress in retro-futuristic style and accessorize with retro tech from the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.
A few Tom's Guide team members will be in attendance to pick up our Rabbit R1 unit (stay tuned for a full review) and share photos from the event, and we'll also be chronicling the whole thing live right here. So if you can't attend in person, keep your browser right here for the next best thing!
Folks have already lined up at the TWA Hotel in New York City for the Rabbit R1 pickup party, even though it doesn't start for another hour.
Our team have arrived at the Rabbit R1 event and picked up their badges, so look forward to some photos and reports live from the party. Of course, we still have another hour and a half or so before it starts, so if you want to grab some fresh air now's the time!
We've already had a chance to go hands-on with the Rabbit R1 ahead of today's launch, and our initial impressions are pretty positive.
While the little plastic case is a bit of a fingerprint magnet and the speaker isn't amazing, the design of the thing has a charming analog feel (which makes sense, as it was designed by Teenage Engineering), and the camera mounted on the cool 360-degree rotating mechanical cylinder (seen above rotated away from camera) both feels nice to use and is handy using the Rabbit R1 in multiple positions.
As we get ready for the Rabbit R1 to hit the streets, let me quickly recap why this little wearable is so interesting.
Most notably, it costs $199 to start and requires no subscription to use. Since the R1 is being marketed as an alternative to smartphones that can help you get more done in less time, a key selling point is how cheap it is to buy and use regularly. Though since you would need a 4G LTE connection to use it outside of Wi-Fi zones, it would still require a phone plan if you really wanted to use the R1 like a smartphone.
Also, the R1 relies on something Rabbit calls the Large Action Model (LAM), which is a fancy way of saying it uses AI to do tasks that go beyond the bounds of a single program or app. You communicate with the Rabbit R1 by speaking to it in natural language and it can respond like any other AI-powered chatbot (a la ChaptGPT or Google Gemini), but it can also take initiative and complete tasks you ask of it.
I know that sounds a lot like ChatGPT, but the key difference here is that ChatGPT can only do things within the bounds of ChatGPT. It can search the web and repeat what it finds back to you, and also generate text and images, but it can't do more complex tasks like, say, sending an email or booking a flight.
The Rabbit R1 can do those kinds of things, or at least that's the promise, so you can see why there's been so much hype around this cute little $199 wearable.