LIVE: Rabbit R1 pickup party — first impressions, real-time unboxing and more

Remember back in January, when Rabbit's R1 AI device took CES 2024 by storm?

The boxy little orange wearable took us by surprise when it was unveiled at CES, and its ability to function as a personal assistant by combining a 360-degree camera, a 4G LTE Internet connection and an AI-like operating system (RabbitOS) impressed us so much we gave it a Best of CES 2024 award.

We weren't the only ones taken with the Rabbit R1. It impressed enough other people that Rabbit sold 20,000 pre-orders for the Rabbit R1 ($199) within 48 hours of announcing its existence. Now, four month later, we're about to see it hit the market.

Rabbit is doing something interesting to mark the launch of the R1: a pickup party. The event is being held today (April 23) at the TWA Hotel in New York City, and it's open to everyone who pre-ordered an R1. The event is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be livestreamed at Rabbit's website; there's no word yet on whether it will also be streamed on Rabbit's YouTube channel.

It should be more fun to watch than the usual tech event, too, because Rabbit has asked attendees to dress in retro-futuristic style and accessorize with retro tech from the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.

A few Tom's Guide team members will be in attendance to pick up our Rabbit R1 unit (stay tuned for a full review) and share photos from the event, and we'll also be chronicling the whole thing live right here. So if you can't attend in person, keep your browser right here for the next best thing!