I made ChatGPT and Gemini list the 7 most brutally honest questions everyone should ask themselves — and they altered my outlook on life

I feel like everyone should have a quiet moment to themselves once in a while so they can do some proper self-reflection.

I’ve been doing that a lot lately, especially since I’m close to crossing the 40-year-old milestone and entering the next decade of my life. Like most folks, there are aspects of my life that are going extremely well. And there are other portions of my life that could be labeled under “room for improvement.”

Being a realist doesn’t come easy — my days as a happy-go-lucky optimist are gone, yet I still approach life with a positive mindset (it’s just backed by a more rational outlook on everything instead of relying on wishful thinking). One day, I got the urge to be as real with myself as possible by asking ChatGPT and Gemini to give me a list of the most brutally honest questions everyone should ask themselves.

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And after picking up seven of them and taking the time to find the sobering answers, I was forced to change a few of my behaviors and find solutions to my biggest problems.

ChatGPT’s best questions

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Before I took a look at ChatGPT’s list of hard-hitting questions, I read its opening statement.

And it perfectly laid out how those types of questions are a must for anyone looking for a definitive path to follow in life: The most brutally honest questions are the ones that force you to confront the gap between the life you're living and the life you say you want. They're uncomfortable because answering them honestly means taking responsibility for what happens next.

After getting hit with the equivalent of a cold bucket of water in the form of a truthful phrase, I came away from ChatGPT’s suggested questions with these three picks:

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Am I actually happy, or have I just gotten comfortable being unhappy? - Are you genuinely satisfied with your life, or have you simply gotten used to a routine that doesn't fulfill you? Sometimes, what we call stability is really fear of change. And what we call being realistic is sometimes just giving up on what we want.

Are you genuinely satisfied with your life, or have you simply gotten used to a routine that doesn't fulfill you? Sometimes, what we call stability is really fear of change. And what we call being realistic is sometimes just giving up on what we want. What truth about myself am I avoiding because accepting it would force me to change? - Maybe you're in a relationship you know isn't right for you. Maybe you're afraid to admit that your dream no longer excites you. Maybe you've developed habits that are sabotaging your future, or you're waiting for someone else to change before you can be happy. What do you already know deep down but keep negotiating with yourself to avoid? Sometimes, the hardest part isn't discovering the truth. It's accepting the consequences of acting on it.

Maybe you're in a relationship you know isn't right for you. Maybe you're afraid to admit that your dream no longer excites you. Maybe you've developed habits that are sabotaging your future, or you're waiting for someone else to change before you can be happy. What do you already know deep down but keep negotiating with yourself to avoid? Sometimes, the hardest part isn't discovering the truth. It's accepting the consequences of acting on it. If my life ended tomorrow, what would I regret spending so much time worrying about? - Would it be the opinions of strangers? The argument you couldn't let go of? The promotion you sacrificed your happiness for? The people you kept meaning to call? The experiences you postponed until you had more money, more time, or more confidence? Imagine looking back on your life and realizing how much of it you spent worrying about things that ultimately didn't matter. What would you wish you'd done differently while you still had the chance?

The first question hit me pretty hard — while I’m definitely pleased with several parts of my life, there are areas of it that have remained stagnant and in dire need of a change.

Getting my own place would be one of the things that changes my life in a major way and gets me out of the comfort zone I’ve become so accustomed to over the years. The truth I’ve been avoiding is how being afraid of rejection is getting in the way of my dating life. I had to realize that every shot I take at a potential relationship won’t always be a win — take those losses, learn from them and use that experience to (hopefully) come out on the better end of my next chance at dating.

ChatGPT’s final question forced me to stop being so afraid of getting judged by strangers, especially since I’ve always refrained from going out in public dressed up for a major geek convention. “Those funny looks come with the territory,” I said to myself. “Be confident in yourself; stop letting the opinions of people who don’t even know you affect you and go to conventions dressed to the nines.” The fear of public embarrassment will no longer stop me from leaving my home adorned in some eye-catching cosplay.

Gemini’s standout inquiries

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Gemini’s initial statement about asking oneself brutally honest questions hit me right in my soul: Self-reflection requires dropping comfortable self-deceptions. With that in mind, I took note of four of its questions for my latest moment of introspection:

Am I waiting for someone else to fix a problem I created? - It is easy to cast yourself as a victim of circumstance, bad timing, or other people's choices. Asking this forces you to distinguish between genuine external obstacles and areas where you are abdicating personal agency.

It is easy to cast yourself as a victim of circumstance, bad timing, or other people's choices. Asking this forces you to distinguish between genuine external obstacles and areas where you are abdicating personal agency. What am I tolerating right now because I am afraid of conflict or change? - Whether it is a stagnant job, a toxic relationship, or a bad habit, silence and inaction are choices. Admitting what you are actively choosing to tolerate removes the illusion that you are stuck.

Whether it is a stagnant job, a toxic relationship, or a bad habit, silence and inaction are choices. Admitting what you are actively choosing to tolerate removes the illusion that you are stuck. Is this a genuine limitation, or is it just uncomfortable? - People frequently confuse difficulty or awkwardness with inability. Labeling something as "impossible" often excuses you from doing the uncomfortable work required to achieve it.

People frequently confuse difficulty or awkwardness with inability. Labeling something as "impossible" often excuses you from doing the uncomfortable work required to achieve it. Am I complaining about results I didn't get from work I didn't do? - Entitlement often sneaks in when expectation outpaces effort. This question forces you to audit whether your daily input actually matches the output you feel entitled to receive.

One of the problems I’ve had since my younger days is not reaching out enough to my friends.

I’m terrible when it comes to picking up the phone and calling someone, which is a character trait that has led to some folks becoming more distant from me as time wears on. I made more of a conscious effort to reach out to my closest friends from high school and college (especially the ones that live out of state), with the sole goal of repairing relationships I should fix.

My eating habits could certainly be better, which has led me to tolerate far too many weeknights where I stuff my face with a snack instead of a home-cooked meal. Ridding myself of my lazy ways after coming home from work has become a new routine I’ve been trying to stay on top of.

I can’t lie — I once marked my goal of putting on some muscle as “impossible,” especially since my aforementioned diet and laziness have created barriers that have kept me from reaching it. But now I’ve begun incorporating push-ups and sit-ups into my pre-shower and pre-bedtime schedule to supplement my weekend visits to the gym. I’m sure that’ll turn that objective I previously deemed unattainable into something more procurable.

Gemini’s final question went hand-in-hand with my fitness aspirations, so I stopped grumbling over the muscles I didn’t have and started doing more to actually obtain them.

Final thoughts

I know chatbots aren’t great therapists or psychiatrists. But I do like the fact that they can present everyone with the questions and information they need to confront the uncomfortable truths in their lives.

ChatGPT and Gemini’s list of candid questions that everyone should ask themselves provided me with thoughts on facing my current situation, choosing the things that need fixing, adopting more beneficial habits and making a concerted effort to never let them fall by the wayside.

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