I just tried the viral ChatGPT trend that turns you into a plushy — here's how to do it

ChatGPT recently saw a huge upgrade in its image creation capabilities. While that mostly means an improvement in the image quality and contextual understanding, it also means you can turn your photos into just about any style.

The latest of these styles to go viral is plushies. With a simple prompt and a short load time, ChatGPT can turn any photo of you or your loved ones into an adorable-looking plushy.

How to make a ChatGPT–plushy image

1. Open up ChatGPT (Image: © ChatGPT) Open up ChatGPT, either via the app or on the desktop website, and sign in. OpenAI has made its latest image generator available on all plans now so you can do this on either a paid or free account. Simply make sure you have chosen ChatGPT 4o in the dropdown on the top left.

2. Select a photo. (Image: © ChatGPT) This trick will work best with a clear, full body image as this allows the model to understand the full context of an outfit and what you look like. It will work if you’re near or far from the camera but it will struggle with blurry or especially dark images. Once you’ve chosen your image, upload it with the + button next to the chat box.

3. Add in your prompt (Image: © ChatGPT) Along with your image, you’ll need to ask ChatGPT to change the image. You can keep things pretty simple here, asking “Turn this image into a cute plushy”.

4. Dial in any changes (Image: © ChatGPT)

Does it work well?

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

For the most part, ChatGPT does a really good job at creating plushy images. It understands the context of an image, bringing in accurate surroundings, outfits and even text in the background if you’re near a sign or poster.

However, there are a couple of small points ChatGPT often gets confused on. For example, in this image, it mistakes the pattern on my fleece and it moves the coat from the left to the right.

The same goes for the image above where my hand doing a peace sign is flipped to the other side. These, however, are all small details, and in the five or six attempts I tried at this it was almost always accurate.

