I just tested Google’s Doppl app to try on clothes virtually with AI — but it's got some wrinkles

It seems like Google Labs is launching a new AI tool nearly every week, and this week is no different. Google just launched Doppl, a free experimental app (currently U.S. only) that takes shopping to the next level by letting users see virtually how the clothes will fit.

Gone are the days of browsing static model images, that may or may not resemble your own body. Now you upload a full-body photo and see how clothes fit on you and — get this — even move, on you. And it's all powered by AI.

How Doppl works

(Image credit: Google Labs)

Shopping online and see something you like? Just open the app and follow these steps:

Upload or snap: Choose a photo of yourself. A full body shot is recommended. Then, pick out an outfit from Instagram, a website, or even an online thrift store catalog, and Doppl overlays the garment onto an animated version of you.

Motion simulation: What makes Doppl different is that, instead of a flat image of you "wearing" the outfit, the app creates a short AI-generated video that shows how the clothes might drape and move as you walk or turn

Save and share: Still deciding if you want to buy? Save your favorite virtual looks or send the AI-generated clips to friends via social media

How it compares to Google’s “Try On” in Search

Doppl, a new experiment from Google Labs | Try on any look and explore your style - YouTube Watch On

Google already offers a “Try On” feature in AI Mode Search, but that shows clothing on a static image of yourself and only works within the browser.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doppl gives users a more realistic preview because you get both the visual accuracy and the added realism of clothing movement—making it feel more like an in-store fit.



Doppl is better than guessing as animated previews help users assess fit, style and flow before buying. Designed for today's shopper who loves sharing on social media and discovering thrift finds, there's now no need for users to track brand listings.



Plus, it's fun and free to use. Now available in the U.S. on iOS or Android, no subscription is required.

How to try it

Download Doppl from the U.S. App Store or Google Play. Upload a full-body photo or use the built-in AI model. Upload outfit images from your gallery or screenshots. Preview the animated look—and save or share your favorites.



Remember, as with any experimental AI app, it's not perfect. Google warns that fit and visual details might not always be accurate.

Google has mentioned that it intends to expand it internationally, and future updates will likely include more fashion categories, better movement fidelity and refined image-processing algorithms.

Ironing out some wrinkles

(Image credit: Future)

Doppl is still in experimental mode, so don’t be surprised if things don’t run smoothly. Some examples of problems I ran into included lagging, glitching or not completing the request at all.

New users may encounter bugs; even uploading a photo of yourself can sometimes trigger an error message.

To improve your experience, try uploading multiple full-body images to give the app more to work with. It also helps to have a few screenshots of outfits ready when you start, so you can jump right into trying things on without delays.

What about privacy?

To power its virtual try-on features, Doppl uses your photos, which may raise eyebrows for some users.

According to Google, the app collects and uses this data to improve its services while applying privacy safeguards to protect user information.

While Google says your data is handled responsibly, it’s worth noting that any app requiring photo uploads should be approached with awareness, especially when personal images are involved.

The takeaway

If you've ever wanted to see how a thrifted jacket or an influencer's outfit might look on you, Doppl’s AI-powered videos offer a surprisingly realistic solution.

It’s a smarter, more personal spin on Google’s Search ‘Try On’ feature — and all you need is your smartphone and perhaps a sense of humor, because it might not always look perfect.