ChatGPT could soon get ads — here’s what we know

ChatGPT could soon change forever, at least to the free version of the AI platform. That is according to one of the leading heads of Open AI, who recently made a statement regarding the future of ChatGPT, primarily regarding revenue sourcing.

One of the major points of contention for many people is the increase in ads. We have seen the number of ads on YouTube increase, while at the same time clamping down on adblockers. We have also seen an increase in apps that simply bombard the user with ads. However, while ads might be annoying, they are a proven source of revenue, which is why OpenAI is considering the option.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Open AI's chief financial officer Sarah Friar stated that the company was weighing up the options.

Friar goes on to state, "Our current business is experiencing rapid growth and we see significant opportunities within our existing business model. While we’re open to exploring other revenue streams in the future, we have no active plans to pursue advertising.”

Considering OpenAI's CEO generally dislikes ads it is surprising to see this option being considered. However, Friar does state in the interview that if Open AI goes ahead with the plan then it will carefully consider when and where it places ads. However, it's worth noting that, according to Android Authority, OpenAI is hiring advertising talents from Meta and Google which indicates that plans are in motion.

Tom's Guide AI Editor Ryan Morrison put this move into context: "The free version of ChatGPT has been getting more of the features previously only available to people paying $20 per month for Plus. This includes Advanced Voice mode and search. The latter is particularly important as OpenAI tries to take on Google in its largest business area but running AI models isn't cheap, so ad revenue could help to offset the cost while still keeping features freely available."

The company could soon see an increase in subscribers thanks to Apple. In an upcoming update for iOS 18 will reportedly begin to promote ChatGPT Premium in the Apple settings app. There is also rumor circulating that Open AI is considering higher-priced subscription tiers in the future.

If Open AI can integrate ads well enough that they aren't a hindrance then I see no issue with the idea. However, if you find the idea to be deplorable then we have a list of some of the best ChatGPT alternatives.