OpenAI eyes higher pricing for ChatGPT — what you need to know

News
By
published

Premium subscriptions for enterprises could offer advanced features

OpenAI logo on a phone screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

OpenAI is reportedly considering higher-priced subscription tiers for ChatGPT, reflecting the growing demand for more advanced AI capabilities. According to reports from The Information, OpenAI has internally discussed prices for subscriptions that could go as high as $2,000 per month. The premium subscriptions would offer advanced features in new high-performance AI models currently in development, including "Strawberry" and "Orion."

Advanced features for professionals and business on the horizon

ChatGPT has a free tier and a $20/month subscription for the ChatGPT Plus plan. The paid subscription provides access to faster responses and enhanced features. However, with reportedly over 200 million weekly active users, OpenAI is seeking a better way to monetize its service. The new premium subscription options would target professionals and businesses requiring AI assistance on higher and more intricate tasks such as research, in-depth reasoning, and technical analyses, among others.

OpenAI's Strawberry model aims to pave the way for premium subscription plans

Discussions like these are taking place as OpenAI continues to evolve its offerings and improve its AI models. Of the major projects driving these potential premium tiers, "Strawberry," a code name for an AI model capable of performing deep research, is at the forefront. 

The model is part of OpenAI's broader strategy of fine-tuning its AI once it has completed the first training phase and then adapting it to run more specialized tasks beyond generalized responses.

As competition heats up, premium tiers to boost AI capabilities and attract high-value investments

Without a doubt, pricier subscriptions result from increasing competition in the AI space. As Google and Microsoft progressively push their AI capabilities further, OpenAI hopes to maintain its position at the top by continuing to offer more powerful tools. 

The move toward premium pricing could also align with new fundraising efforts, as reports suggest that OpenAI is seeking additional investment from companies like Nvidia and Apple, which could help push the company's valuation beyond $100 billion.

The proposed premium tiers would be a perfect fit for organizations and professionals who are accomplishing special purposes using AI, though the existing free tiers might be enough for casual users with general queries. Advanced functionalities likely to revolutionize productivity and decision-making could make their presence a critical necessity in mainstream finance, health, and scientific research. 

Although the details remain minimal, this potential step by OpenAI to test high-end subscriptions marks a definitive step toward the larger-scale monetization of AI tools.

Final thoughts

As AI continues to grow in importance across industries, introducing more expensive plans could represent the future of how AI services are delivered to power users. For now, casual users can continue to enjoy the benefits of the existing free and Plus plans while OpenAI fine-tunes its future offerings to meet the needs of its more demanding clientele.

Amanda Caswell
AI Writer