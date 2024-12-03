Amazon is going all-in on generative AI with new models — meet Nova

While shoppers can’t get enough of their holiday deals, Amazon is making bold moves in the world of AI. The tech giant revealed a lineup of innovative AI tools and services at its annual re:Invent conference, including Nova.



As stated in the company's blog, Nova is "a new generation of state-of-the-art foundation models (FMs ) that deliver frontier intelligence and industry leading price performance, available exclusively in Amazon Bedrock . You can use Amazon Nova to lower costs and latency for almost any generative AI task." For example, Nova Reel was used to create this advertisement for a fictional pasta brand, showcasing the AI's ability to help retailers bring their products to life.

Pasta City, created with Amazon Nova Reel by Amazon Ads - YouTube Watch On

Generative AI takes center stage

Among Amazon's announcements is the launch of new AI models under its proprietary "Titan" family. These models will power various applications, from content generation to personalized recommendations like Rufus. This marks Amazon's bid to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Amazon also introduced Amazon Q, a generative AI-powered assistant capable of summarizing documents, enhancing collaboration, and troubleshooting cloud applications. With its ability to integrate into business environments, Amazon Q aims to redefine productivity across industries.

Doubling down on AI infrastructure

To support its AI efforts, Amazon has also expanded its AI infrastructure. One of the standout developments is the upcoming "Rainier" AI supercomputer, built using Amazon’s Trainium chips. Set to become one of the most powerful AI clusters globally, Rainier is expected to handle large-scale training workloads for cutting-edge AI models.

This focus on infrastructure extends to Amazon's strategic partnership with Anthropic, the prominent AI startup behind the very human-like chatbot Claude.



Amazon recently announced an additional $4 billion investment in Anthropic, bringing its total funding to $8 billion. Anthropic will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud platform, further strengthening Amazon’s position as a go-to resource for AI innovation.

Video and image AI

Another highlight of today's announcement is Amazon's development of Olympus, a generative AI model specifically designed for video and image applications. Olympus promises to make video analysis and editing as simple as entering text prompts, allowing users to find and modify video scenes effortlessly. The model aims to compete with existing tools while setting a new standard for visual AI capabilities.

AI-designed carbon solutions

Amazon is also leveraging AI for sustainability. The company plans to pilot a material for carbon removal in its data centers, designed using AI by the startup Orbital Materials. This innovative material, functioning as a CO2 sponge, reflects Amazon's commitment to tackling climate change through technology. The pilot is scheduled to begin in 2025, aligning with Amazon’s broader goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The road ahead

As competition in the AI sector heats up, Amazon’s latest advancements underline its aim to remain at the forefront of technological innovation. From expanding infrastructure to introducing cutting-edge models, Amazon is investing heavily in AI, making AI central part of its business strategy.

With these developments, Amazon has set the stage for a transformative year in AI, creating tools and solutions that promise to reshape industries, boost productivity, and inspire creativity. For the future of AI being built, it’s looking like Amazon wants to lead the way.