Watch out, Midjourney — Recraft just announced new AI image generator model

News
By
published

The mystery behind the Red Panda image is solved

Red panda AI image
(Image credit: Recraft)

Recraft, a leading AI graphic design tool — and the AI company behind the mysterious Red Panda — has unveiled its latest image generation model called Recraft V3. And it could set a new benchmark for quality among the best AI image generators.

With its designer-centric features, this launch highlights Recraft V3’s text generation capability within images, allowing for seamless, accurate text of any size and length, a challenge for most existing models. In fact, recent testing on Hugging Face’s Text-to-Image Model Leaderboard by Artificial Analysis secures Recraft V3 at the top position with an ELO rating of 1172, surpassing competitors such as Midjourney and OpenAI.

With enhanced control over critical design elements, users can now position text, set custom brand colors, and define unique brand styles, allowing Recraft to produce images that align with their creative vision. These latest features directly address designers’ pain points by offering an intuitive workflow, giving them control at the forefront.

The platform’s Infinite Canvas and Collaborative Workflow features further enhance creative freedom, enabling real-time team collaboration and comparison of design iterations. Recraft’s founder, Anna Veronika Dorogush, emphasized the model’s design-centric approach: “We don’t want users to simply enter a prompt and see what comes out. Our goal is to empower designers with control, enabling them to achieve the exact results they envision.”

Additionally, Recraft has launched an API, providing businesses and developers access to its image generation capabilities. The API supports raster and vector formats, brand color specification, vectorization, upscaling and background removal, making it a more versatile tool for advanced design workflows.

Recraft now reaches over 1.5 million users, and over 200 million images have been created with its platform. Recraft’s full features can be accessed via the web or mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer