Pika 2 AI video generator is completely free for the next 5 days — here’s how to try it

Pika Labs is making its flagship Pika 2.0 AI video model available for free for the next few days to give people the chance to put one of the best AI video generators to the test.

The "4-day Free-For-All" is a great chance to try out a model I personally think is better than OpenAI's recently unveiled Sora. Its powerhouse feature is the ability to give it an image or multiple images and use them to steer the video creation.

This did lead to a significant slowdown in time to generate a video as the servers were over-taxed, but Pika confirmed it was adding new GPUs to meet demand. In the meantime:" Jobs will be prioritized based on subscription tiers, with higher-tier paid plans receiving priority over lower-tier plans."

The quickest way to test Pika 2.0 is through the templates created by the team. These allow you to place yourself or someone else in different situations.

What can you do with Pika 2?

A giant pre-holiday gift from the Pika Team: We’re giving EVERYONE free, unlimited access to Pika 2.0. From today until December 22nd, anyone on any plan can generate as many videos as they want, using all the Scene Ingredients they want.It’s a 4-day Free-For-All, so get it… pic.twitter.com/78eFLXhArbDecember 19, 2024

Pika 2.0 is free until December 22 for all users, and those with a Pro subscription will have their credits frozen in place, as well as priority generations.

The AI video lab is also removing all watermarks for Pro subscribers so they can share the clips they generate without branding it as Pika.

I spend a lot of time generating videos in different AI products and so far Pika Labs Ingredients is my favorite feature. It solves one of the biggest problems in AI content — character consistency.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The model does a brilliant job of including multiple image elements within the video as well as creating camera movements during the 5 second clip.

As its currently free, it is worth spending a few minutes crafting a handful of prompts and putting it to the test. The fact they are making it available for free also shows the confidence they have in how good it is to use.