Apple Watch Black Friday deal — Apple Watch SE just dropped to $189 at Amazon

If you’re an iPhone user looking for a smartwatch, the low-cost Apple Watch SE 2 is a fantastic choice for all the basics. Especially now that Black Friday deals have knocked the price down even further.

You can pick up an Apple Watch SE for just $189 over at Amazon right now. That’s a 24% saving on the usual $249 price, and means you have an extra $60 to spend on something else. Like a flashy new band, or an AppleCare Plus plan.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon US Apple Watch SE may be cheap, but it doesn't feel like it. It may lack a lot of the newer and more premium Apple Watch features, but it still offers all the basics — and then some. There's even optional LTE connectivity for those that need it.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and our pick for the best affordable smartwatch. Assuming you have an iPhone, that is, because this wearable does not work with Android phones. Simply put, the fact you get some of the best Apple Watch features for the fraction of the price of a new Apple Watch series 10 makes this watch an incredible bargain. More so when it’s discounted

Aside from the price, we’re big fans of the fact that the Apple Watch SE retains the sleek design of other Apple Watches, and offers a comfortable wearable experience. You’ve also got the choice of 40mm or 44mm sizes, and optional LTE for a more standalone experience if you need it.

Other notable features include the 18 hour battery life, Apple new Check In safety tool, Emergency SOS, plus heart rate and sleep tracking. It lacks the ECG sensor and skin temperature readings of various flagship Apple Watch models, but that’s something a lot of people can easily live without. Just be aware that if you’re big into monitoring as many health metrics as possible, the SE falls a little short in that area.

This isn’t the only Apple discount you can take advantage of right now either. Be sure to check out our Black Friday Apple deals live blog, for ongoing coverage of all the best deals on Apple products. There’s more than Apple discounts on offer too, and our Black Friday deals page has all our favorite early deals helping you save money on all kinds of products.