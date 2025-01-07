The best sleep tech from CES 2025 so far — from brain bands to singing smart rings

At CES 2025 we've covered tech advancements for every area of your lifestyle – and that includes a good night's sleep. These innovative sleep tech products take a smart approach towards drifting off, using everything from AI to electrical pulses to improve your rest.

At Tom's Guide, our number one piece of sleep advice is to find the best mattress for your needs. But while we often recommending avoiding too much tech before bed, CES 2025 is proving that sleep and technology can go hand-in-hand.

Below, we've rounded up the stand-out products from CES 2025 so far, including a mattress that can prevent sleep apnea and a smart ring that can create your own personalized lullaby.

The best sleep tech at CES 2025

OptimizeME Smart Mattress

(Image credit: Anssil)

The OptimizeME Smart Mattress offers automatic firmness adjustments to relieve pressure as you sleep. So far, so Sleep Number. But the OptimizeMe bed takes things one step further, with the addition of real-time incline control.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the airways become blocked, and flat on your back is the worst sleep position for it. The OptimizeME mattress uses integrated bio-AI-algorithms to analyze your sleep habits and breathing patterns, adjusting the feel and the incline to keep you comfortable and breathing freely throughout the night.

Produced by South Korean mattress makes Anssiil, the OptimizeMe is essentially a highly advanced air mattress. Inside, a series of strings run from the top of the mattress to the base. Adjust the firmness and the tension of the strings changes. The incline is also controlled by air bags and strings – no need for a bulky adjustable bed base.

ERA Smart Layer

(Image credit: Recovery Welltech Solutions Limited)

The best smart beds and mattresses contain some impressive technology, but we rarely see cutting edge sleep innovation contained to just 3 inches (or thereabouts). The ERA Smart Layer combines sleep tracking, active spinal alignment and even a massage mode in something as thin as a mattress topper.

The ERA Smart Layer can potentially transform your old mattress into your health and wellbeing companion. As well as making real-time adjustments to you comfort level, the ERA Smart Layer can also connect to your phone to provide AI-generated sleep advice.

Winner of the Innovation Award in Digital Health at CES 2025, the ERA Smart Layer isn't currently available for purchase. But with Sleep Number and Eight Sleep proving there's plenty of interest in the smart bed market, we might not be waiting too long to see a smart mattress topper.

Motion Pillow

(Image credit: Motion Pillow)

Pillows have long been a popular anti-snoring device, whether you're covering your ears with one to block out the noise or pummeling your partner with another in the hopes they'll finally roll over and shut up. But CES 2025 has a more high-tech approach to stopping snoring: the Motion Pillow.

The AI-integrated pillow listens and learns your breathing patterns until it's able to pinpoint the moment you start snoring. When you start snoring, the pillow inflates, gently moving your head and opening up your airways. The snoring then stops and you – and anyone else in the bed – can sleep soundly.

The Motion Pillow has won five consecutive awards for innovations in digital health at CES and is currently available to purchase from Motion Pillow.

Dianyx Oral Appliance Therapy for Sleep Apnea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The CPAP machine might be the gold standard for sleep apnea treatment, but these bulky machines have a high quitting rate. Dianyx is attempting to popularize mouthguards for sleep apnea through the use of next-level sleep tracking in unobtrusive devices..

Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) uses small, AI-powered sensors that are integrated into a mouthguard to collect data including heart rate, head position and sleep stages. This information can help doctor's understand the effectiveness of your treatment plan.

For the user, OAT sensors should just be a small addition to your mouthguard. But for physicians, OAT offers a way to ensure a treatment is working – and make adjustments if it isn't. And with the data collected from this deep dive into mouthguards, what more innovations might we see in sleep apnea treatment?

VIV Ring

(Image credit: VIV Ring)

Say goodbye to your curated Spotify playlists – VIV Ring thinks it can craft the ideal soundscape for you to fall asleep to. This AI-powered smart ring generates a personalized sleep aid sound based on your biometric data and sleep patterns, for the perfect personalized playlist.

Similar to the best smart rings, the VIV Ring tracks your health data as you sleep and, connected to the VIV app, provides an overview of your slumber. But it's the personalized Generative Sleep Aid Sound that makes this smart ring stand-out. Drawing from a library of green noise – such as running water and rustling leaves – each sound has been chosen to help you drift off.

The VIV Ring is being debuted at CES 2025 and is expected to reach the market in February 2025.

Neurovalens Modius Sleep

(Image credit: Neurovalens)

With studies revealing roughly 12% of Americans are diagnosed with chronic insomnia, finding ways to help us sleep better remains a top priority in digital health. The Neurovalens Modius Sleep takes a fairly direct approach towards improving rest – it targets the part of the brain that controls our sleep / wake patterns

Awarded the National Sleep Foundation's 2024 Sleep Tech Award for Sleep Disorders and Conditions, the Modius Sleep is a non-invasive and FDA-cleared treatment for chronic insomnia. It looks like a headband, and in its most basic form it is a headband, but it delivers electrical pulses to the hypothalamus to induce sleep.

Electrical pluses to the brain can sound extreme, but most users report a soothing, swaying sensation when using the Moduis. The Neurovalens Moduis Sleep is available on prescription only.

iSleePad

(Image credit: iSleePad)

Under the mattress sleep trackers offer a non-invasive alternative to wearable trackers. And the iSleePad from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) offers the next step in sleep pad monitors.

Tracking heart rate, breathing and sleep position, the iSleePad provides an overview of your sleep health without requiring skin contact. It can also alert you to unexpected bed exits (particularly useful if you're caring for young children or older people). The addition of the Schumann wave mode uses low-frequency resonances to help you fall asleep.

And if you're worried your pooch isn't getting enough snooze, ITRI has also announced the launch of the iPetSuite. Suitable for cats and dogs, the iSleePad can fit into your existing pet bed – so you can finally figure out just what your kitten does once you're tucked up in bed.