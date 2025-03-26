Sleep tech to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep longer in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — from under $8
Spring is an excellent time to freshen up your home, and that includes your bedroom setup and sleep hygiene. Happily, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has dropped, which means deep discounts across top tech designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
I'm a full-time sleep tech tester and I've been scouring the Amazon Big Spring Sale live to bring you Prime Day-worthy sleep tech deals. From mattress vacuums to digital sleep masks and reading lights, these are my top picks.
5 gadgets to shop today for better sleep tonight
1. VOCESOR mattress vacuum cleaner: was $169.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Regularly vacuuming your mattress is essential for keeping your bed dust mite and allergen free. This VOCESOR mattress vacuum combines powerful suction with a UV-C light and ultrasound technology, hot air and HEPA filtration to remove fine dust, skin debris, moisture and any creepy crawlies from your mattress to help it stay fresh and conducive to quality sleep. Eliminating these irritating nasties from your bed reduces night time disturbances caused by allergies, sneezing and respiratory issues. You can save 59% on this mattress vacuum now if you select the white model. This translates to a $100 saving and brings the price from $169.99 to $69.99 — that's a whopping deal if we've ever seen one. The gray model is currently $69.99 (was $129.99) bagging you a $60 saving.
2. LC-dolida sleep mask with Bluetooth headphones: was $30.99 now $23.99 at Amazon
Noise and light pollution are two big issues that can keep people, especially city dwellers, awake at night. Kitted with black-out contouring eye cups and Bluetooth stereo sound, the LC-dolida sleep mask offers a two-in-one solution. The soft headband offers an immersive sound experience thanks to the wireless headset inside, so you can turn on your favorite sleep meditation, white noise or binaural beats to drift off peacefully, no matter what's going on around you. This can be beneficial for shift workers with atypical sleep schedules and people who travel a lot. There's 23% off the blue model in the Amazon Big Spring Sale reducing the price to $23.99 (was $30.99).
3. livho blue light glasses: was $31.99 now $13.59 at Amazon
While light spilling into your bedroom at night can keep you awake, too much exposure to blue light (which comes from screens) during the day, particularly around bedtime, can also sabotage your sleep. But it is 2025 and many of us watch television or scrolling social media while winding down. This is where blue light blocking glasses come in handy. Like the best blue light blocking glasses, these livho specs are designed to filter out wavelengths that are thought to increase cortisol, disrupting our circadian rhythm and sleep onset. In fact, the brand says these glasses block 99% of blue light. They may be useful to wear while working at a computer during the day, or while looking at any screens in the evenings. With 58% off a two-pack of clear and black-framed livho blue light glasses, you'll currently pay $13.59 (was $31.99).
4. VAVOFO Book Light: was $8.99 now $7.59 at Amazon
Helping your mind and body relax through escapism, reading is often part of sleep specialists' effective nighttime routines. This VAFOFO light clips on to your book page, emits warm amber light and blocks out blue spectrum light to help you feel sleepy rather than alert. Even better, they enable you to read while your partner sleeps if you follow different nighttime habits. I've recently swapped my bedside lamp for the Bon Charge blue light blocking clip light (available for $29.95 at Bon Charge) and have never felt more relaxed while reading in bed. The Amazon sale is knocking 16% off certain colors of the VAFOFO light now (like the stylish mint blue model pictured), bringing the price from $8.99 to $7.59. Only a marginal saving, but even at full price, this is a great value, budget-friendly and incredibly useful sleep gadget.
5. Levoit air purifier: was $49.99 now $39.97 at Amazon
While a mattress vacuum sucks up allergens in your bed, the best air purifiers can handle the dust mites in the rest of your bedroom. They filter out allergens, pollutants and odors, making sure you breathe in cleaner, fresher air. This can potentially reduce snoring and improve overall respiratory health, eliminating bouts of sneezing and coughing. Quality air purifiers can range from under $20 to over $300, meaning that this Levoit model is a very reasonably priced option. It's extremely popular too, receiving an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 53,800 Amazon reviews. There's 20% off in the current sale, translating to a $10 saving, and cutting the price to $39.97. Better sleep, a cleaner bedroom and improved health for under $40? We reckon that's a top deal.
