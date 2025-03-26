3. livho blue light glasses: was $31.99 now $13.59 at Amazon

While light spilling into your bedroom at night can keep you awake, too much exposure to blue light (which comes from screens) during the day, particularly around bedtime, can also sabotage your sleep. But it is 2025 and many of us watch television or scrolling social media while winding down. This is where blue light blocking glasses come in handy. Like the best blue light blocking glasses, these livho specs are designed to filter out wavelengths that are thought to increase cortisol, disrupting our circadian rhythm and sleep onset. In fact, the brand says these glasses block 99% of blue light. They may be useful to wear while working at a computer during the day, or while looking at any screens in the evenings. With 58% off a two-pack of clear and black-framed livho blue light glasses, you'll currently pay $13.59 (was $31.99).