Run, don’t walk! My favorite New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4 running shoes just dropped to $87

If you’ve been waiting for the summer sales to update your running shoes, I’ve got good news — the New Balance summer sale just dropped, and right now you can get the excellent New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4 for just $87, down from $139 at New Balance.

The tempo training shoes are designed to be a training companion to one of New Balance’s faster carbon fibre running shoes. They are lightweight and bouncy, perfect for tempo runs and faster speed training, as well as races.

Save 37% New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4: was $139 now $87 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. The FuelCell Rebel V4 is on sale at New Balance directly. You’ll need to enter the code JUNE25 at checkout to get the extra 20% off. At the time of writing, the shoe is on sale in both the men’s and women’s colorways, and there are still plenty of sizes and colors available. Act quickly, though — this deal won’t be around for long!

If you’re looking for a running shoe, you can do most of your training runs in, that’s still fast and bouncy on race day, you can’t go wrong with the Rebel V4.

It’s got New Balance’s faster FuelCell running foam — the same as that used in the brand’s faster, carbon fibre shoes. It’s a bouncy, propulsive running shoe, and if you don’t want to buy a second shoe to race in, it’s a fantastic choice.

I’ve been reviewing running shoes for the past decade, and was impressed with the FuelCell Rebel V4, which I used as my tempo and long run shoe when marathon training.

You don’t want to wear your carbon fibre running shoes too much ahead of race day, as they typically have a shorter shelf life than most running shoes, so these are a good alternative. The shoe is bouncy and responsive underfoot, and copes well with slower miles, as well as faster sessions.

The shoe has since been replaced with the New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5, but don’t let this put you off. Often, the best running shoes are last season’s as they offer similar performance at a better price, and this is the case here. The Rebel V4 is still a decent shoe, and at $87, it’s a fantastic deal.

Not for you? Check out these other deals in the New Balance sale instead.