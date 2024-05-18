The 7 best queen mattress sales to shop this weekend — don't wait for Memorial Day

Memorial Day might still be a week away, but if you're looking to save on a grea mattress, this weekend is the time to buy. My favorite deal will help you save $400 on the Saatva Classic and get free old removal, with a queen discounted to $1,695 (was $2,095) – the best price I've seen since Black Friday. And that's just one of the amazing sleep queen mattress sales to shop this weekend.

As you're about to see, there are already plenty of fantastic deals on some of the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers and budgets. Another highlight for me is 30% off the Casper Snow Hybrid with a queen down to $1,745 (was $2,495) at Casper. I've also found excellent sales from brands such as Helix Sleep, Bear Mattress, Leesa and others, with prices to suit a range of budgets.

I don't think any of these brands will announce cheaper prices for Memorial Day itself, and by shopping these early Memorial Day mattress sales you can avoid potential stock shortages and shipping delays. Here are the seven best queen mattress sales I'd recommend buying this weekend...

7 best queen mattress sales to shop this weekend

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

Our semi-exclusive link takes $400 off purchases over $1,000 at Saatva, which includes all sizes of the Classic. A queen is now just $1,695, and you can choose between three firmness levels and two heights to really personalize the feel of this luxurious bed. Discover why we our testers think this is the best hybrid mattress in the world right now with our Saatva Classic mattress review.

2. Casper Snow Hybrid mattress: was from $1,875 $1,310 at Casper

The Casper Snow Hybrid mattress promises to combine cooler sleep with the pressure relieving hug of memory foam. You can get a queen size Snow for $1,745 (was $2,495) in Casper's 30% off sale, which is valid across all mattresses. This is a mega deal from Casper and a bigger sale than we saw on Black Friday – although as Casper relaunched its entire bed range earlier this year, we can't compare prices directly.

3. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.80 $1,030.30 at Helix Sleep

Topping our best mattress for side sleepers guide, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress offers super-plush cushioned support. There's 30% off all Luxe and Elite beds with code MEMDAY30 in the Helix sale, making a queen Midnight Luxe $1,780.40 (was $2,373.80) and you'll get two free pillows. There's 25% off the rest of the site, taking the queen Midnight mattress down to $999 at Helix. This is great for side sleepers looking for a more affordable option.

4. Bear Original mattress: was from $699 $455 at Bear Mattress

In our Bear Original mattress review we were impressed with how this mattress was suitable for a range of sleep styles at such an affordable price. The current 35% off sale makes this bed cheaper than usual, cutting a queen down to $649 (was $998). Even better, Bear is also giving away a free sleep bundle with every mattress.

5. Birch Natural Mattress: was from $1,373.80 $1,030.30 at Birch Living

Birch tends to offer an evergreen 20% discount, so 25% off is an unusually good saving. Naturally breathable and great for combination sleepers, the Birch Natural Mattress is $1,405.30 for a queen (was $1,873.80) in the sale, plus you'll receive two free eco rest pillows with your purchase. Learn more with our Birch Natural Mattress review.

6. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 $999 at Leesa

The motion isolation stood out in our Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review, so if you're after a queen bed for two, this is a top choice. 30% off is one of the biggest savings we've seen on the Leesa Sapira, and you get a supersized bundle deal featuring free pillows and sheets. A queen is $1,399 in the sale, with a saving of $600.

7. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $499 $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena 50% off sale is an evergreen deal, but it's still worth taking note of this Memorial Day. Leading our best cheap mattress guide, the motion isolation and edge support earned high marks in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review. And $399 for a queen size (was $799) is pretty tough to beat.

Why buy a mattress now, not on Memorial Day?

We're still just over a week away from Memorial Day, but I recommend shopping now rather than waiting around. I track mattress sales as part of my job, so I know that most sleep brands have already released their big Memorial Day deals. It's unlikely we'll see better deals drop, so if you buy now, you won't be missing out on a bargain.

Plus, by shopping ahead of Memorial Day, you can avoid the sales rush. Of course, shopping online for the best mattress in a box means you won't have to deal with a crowded store, but you can still end up with delayed shipping and a long wait for your new bed.

And by shopping early, you don't have to worry about your favorite mattress going out of stock. This isn't a likely to be a major issue, but it can happen from time to time, and is easy to avoid by finishing your sales shopping ahead of the crowds.