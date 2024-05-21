The 5 best Saatva king mattress sales I'd buy ahead of Memorial Day

As a sleep writer, I know that if you're searching for a premium king-size mattress deal, Saatva's new Memorial Day sale is the best place to look. You can currently get $400 off all king-size mattresses at Saatva with our exclusive discount, but I've rounded up five of their most stand-out king bed discounts to shop now.

Saatva is the luxury sleep brand behind our top pick for best mattress, but all of their king mattresses deliver on high-quality designs and materials. These five Saatva mattress deals have different features to one another but still offer premium comfort and support.

Plus, all Saatva mattresses come with some generous extras, including free white glove delivery, a 365-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty. Without further ado, let's take a look at my top five Saatva king deals to buy ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

1. King Saatva Classic Mattress: $2,595 $2,195 at Saatva

We'll start the list with none other than the Classic, Saatva's signature mattress. After spending a whole year sleeping on this luxe bed for our Saatva Classic mattress review, our testers found this to be the best hybrid mattress for recreating that five-star hotel sleep. With our exclusive Saatva mattress sales link above, a king-size Classic is $2,195 (saving you $400). This is $100 cheaper than the current standard sale price, which only knocks $300 off.

2. King Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: $2,945 $2,545 at Saatva

Next up is the Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress, Saatva's best memory foam mattress for couples thanks to its excellent motion isolation. Our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review praised the deep pressure relief it offers, but be mindful that it does retain some heat. Right now, a king mattress is $2,545 with our exclusive discount link (the standard non-exclusive discount price is $2,645).

3. King Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: 2,795 $2,395 at Saatva

We rate this the best Saatva mattress for hot sleepers thanks to its breathable, naturally cooling materials materials. It uses Talalay latex and coils, two materials found in some of the best organic mattresses on the market. The current sale price on a king is $2,495, but with our link you can pick up a king-size for $2,395.

4. King Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $2,195 $1,795 at Saatva

Our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review found this to be the best alternative to the Saatva Classic - a pretty good deal considering this is one of Saatva's cheaper mattresses. We found it boasts excellent edge support and is perfect for all types of sleepers and scored it high for temperature regulation. A king size is now $1,795 with our exclusive link, which saves you $100 than the current standard discount.

5. Saatva RX Mattress: $3,796 $3,395 at Saatva

We rate the Saatva RX as the best mattress for back pain, and our main tester (who suffers from long-term back pain and scoliosis) for the Saatva RX mattress review slept comfortably on it from night one. Right now, you can save $400 on this luxury bed with the exclusive link above, taking a king down to $3,395.

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

If you want to try out any of the above Saatva mattresses for yourself, you have two options: trying after you purchase with your one-year at-home sleep trial or trying before buying at the Saatva viewing rooms. The first option gives you a whole year to literally sleep on your purchase, but be aware that there's a $99 returns fee if you decide it isn't for you.

The second option is to try Saatva's range of mattresses at the brand's chain of viewing rooms. There are a total of 16 viewing rooms across the US, and these viewing rooms showcase the entire Saatva mattress range. Check out our guide to Saatva's viewing rooms for more information.