Should you buy a past-season mattress in the Cyber Monday sales? I'm a sleep deals writer — here's my take

Cyber Monday one of the first times a new mattress receives a substantial discount. But should you always opt for the latest models during major sales? As a seasoned mattress tester and deal hunter, I’m here to explain why you might not want to overlook bigger discounts on past-season mattresses this Cyber Monday.

As with everything in life, mattresses don't last forever. Sleep brands are constantly innovating to help people achieve better sleep, and we spend hundreds of hours a month sleeping on all the latest models to create our guide to the best mattresses of the year.

Still, as the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and sometimes we find ourselves longing for mattresses that are no longer being made. (That's me with the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow.) The good news is that you can still find these discontinued mattresses on sale... but there are caveats, which I’ll discuss below.

Once you’ve brushed up on the pros and cons of buying a past-season mattress, check out my roundup of three standout deals on discontinued models in this year’s best Cyber Monday mattress sales and deals.

Buying a past-season mattress in Cyber Monday sales: Pros

1. They're usually on sale for a huge discount

Perhaps the biggest (and most obvious) advantage of buying a past-season mattress is the price. Manufacturers offer steep discounts on discontinued models to make room for new stock.

These markdowns are often as much as 50% off the original MSRP and usually result in historical price lows. If you've had your eye on a premium mattress that's beyond what you can comfortably spend, a closeout sale can drop the price to a much more manageable range.

For one example from this year's Cyber Monday sales: a queen Nectar Premier Copper is on sale for $936.75 at Amazon (regularly priced $1,249). That's $112 less than Amazon's Black Friday price and an all-time low for what was once Nectar's top-of-the-line cooling mattress. It's since been replaced by the Nectar Luxe on sale for $1,149 in a queen in this year's Nectar Cyber Monday sale.

2. Past-season models are usually well-reviewed

A lesser-known benefit of buying a past-season mattress, especially one that's been on the market for years, is its proven track record. If you're unwilling to take a chance on a new bed that's relatively untested — even with a mattress trial in place — a discontinued mattress often has a trove of reviews you can explore for greater peace of mind.

When reading the reviews, don’t focus solely on glowing 5-star raves or scathing 1-star rants. Focus on the mid-range reviews, which tend to reflect the average experience. Pay close attention to feedback from sleepers who share your specific concerns and needs, as well.

Buying a past-season mattress in Cyber Monday sales: Cons

1. You might encounter issues with after-care

The good news is that most closeout mattresses still come with a warranty, although it may be shorter than what the brand usually offers. However, these mattresses tend to be final sale and can't be returned. You may also have a harder time securing replacements or repairs if the mattress is no longer in production.

2. It won't come with an at-home trial

The sleep team at Tom's Guide advises against buying a mattress online without an at-home trial, but past-season mattresses on clearance fall into a grey area. Going for a closeout mattress means you're forfeiting the option to try it at home first. Mattress brands offer deep discounts on these items to clear inventory for the latest models, so they're understandably less willing to accept returns on them.

However, if you're purchasing a past-season mattress from Amazon, you may be covered under Amazon's 100-day return policy. Know how to return a mattress to Amazon to avoid any unnecessary headaches.

3. Stock is limited — and once it's gone, it's gone

If you're set on buying a past-season mattress, be prepared for limited or no stock in your preferred size, especially if it's a queen or king, the two most common bed sizes. Discontinued mattresses are sold until stock runs out — and once they’re gone, that's it. So you find an amazing deal on a mattress you like and it’s no longer in production, you'll want to act fast.

Top 3 past-season mattress deals for Cyber Monday

1. Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress: twin from $999 $749.25 at Amazon

The Nectar Premier Copper was once the brand's top-of-the-line model — and I still think it's a must-have for side sleepers who like the contour of memory foam without the heat retention. I tested this mattress during a balmy summer and didn't overheat, and the soothing sensation of the copper-infused cover made those miserable heat waves more bearable. Most sizes are in stock at Amazon, with a queen-size on sale for $936.75 (reg. $1,249), an all-time low. The product page says it comes with Nectar's standard one-year trial and forever warranty, but I'd recommend confirming that's the case with your purchase by speaking to an Amazon or Nectar rep. Learn more in my Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress review.

2. Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition 360 Smart Bed: twin from $4,899 $2,449.50 at Sleep Number

This smart bed is the ultimate compromise for couples who can't seem to agree on a sleeping arrangement yet can't bear the thought of spending the night apart. The deluxe Smart Number 360 iLE Limited Edition 360 boasts pressure-relieving layers, built-in temperature controls, and adjustable firmness on each side of the bed. There are also built-in sensors to track your sleep — and if you're so inclined, you and your partner can compete to see who has the higher Sleep Score come morning. For Cyber Monday, this closeout model is now 50% off the MRSP, dropping the price of a queen to $2,749.50 (reg. $5,499). Split and flex-top king sizes are available, as well. It doesn't come with a trial, and delivery and setup add $249 (unless you add a base), but there is a 15-year warranty.