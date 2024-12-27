Saatva's after Christmas mattress sale offers a rare chance to save 15% on its organic bed topper

Saatva's after Christmas mattress sale shaves 15% off orders over $950 sitewide — and that includes a rare discount for one of its mattress toppers. The Saatva Organic Quilted Mattress Topper is now $846 for a queen (was $995), with a total savings of up to $194 for the largest sizes. (Note that twin to full sizes are not on sale.)

We're obvious fans of Saatva at Tom's Guide; its flagship mattress tops our guide to the best mattresses for 2024. Saatva's mattress toppers are equally luxurious and comfortable, but they're often exempt from discounts. Although the Saatva Organic Quilted Mattress Topper is a splurge, it's one of the few opportunities to nab it for less than retail price. (Plus, it’s a far more affordable option than investing in one of Saatva's organic latex mattresses.)

This is a plush, breathable mattress topper that'll please side sleepers craving cushy pressure relief and hot sleepers seeking a reprieve from night sweats. If you want to jump on this deal, we recommend doing so quickly as this Saatva mattress sale ends December 30.

Saatva Organic Quilted Mattress Topper (Queen)

Was: $995

Now: $846

Saving: $149 off at Saatva Summary: Saatva's 'most eco-friendly mattress topper' consists of a 3" layer of natural organic latex foam, organic wool batting, and an organic cotton cover treated with a botanical antimicrobial to prevent bacteria, mold, and mildew. (You'll still want to use a mattress protector to save it from stains and spills, as it's spot-clean only.) Its plush pressure relief makes it a great choice for side sleepers, while the naturally breathable materials will help hot sleepers feel more comfortable at night. The 180-night trial is longer than we've seen included with most mattresses, but the 1-year warranty is meager. Overall, if one of Saatva's quality organic mattress is out of your financial reach, this is a sound alternative if you're committed to cleaner, cozier sleep in the new year. Price history: Saatva's mattress toppers are rarely discounted, but this one qualifies for 15% off orders over $950 as part of the brand's after Christmas sale. You won't save on the twin to full sizes as they fall below that threshold, but for a queen size and above, you'll be able to keep up to an extra $194 in your pocket. Yes, this is still a pricey topper, but it's a solid value when you consider Saatva's exceptional craftsmanship and the quality of its organic materials. Benefits: 180-night trial | 1-year warranty | free shipping

