Quick! The Leesa Original just dropped to $614 for a twin, plus free bedding and pillows

To mark Independence Day, there's currently 30% off the Leesa Original Hybrid mattress, which brings the price of a queen down to $929 (was $1,332). Plus, you'll get a free pair of pillow and bedding set - including microfiber sheets and mattress protector - thrown in too.

Like many of the beds in our best mattress guide, the Leesa Original relies on memory foam to provide contouring comfort. The Original is the brand's signature model and remains its best-selling bed. It's an all-foam mattress which offers excellent pressure relief making it particularly suitable for side sleepers.

Leesa's 30% off sale is one of the best of the 4th of July mattress sales, making now an excellent time to buy a new bed - especially as the next major mattress sale isn't until Labor Day. Plus, buy now and you’ll also get a free bedding set. Let's take a closer look at this deal.

Leesa The Original mattress

Was: from $879

Now: from $614

Saving: up to $495 at Leesa Summary: The Leesa Original Mattress is a mid-range, all-foam model that's supportive for most sleep positions. In our Leesa Original mattress review, we found it most comfortable in back and side sleeping positions, and would recommend it to those who prefer a firmer mattress. Its top layer of breathable foam and twill fabric cover will sufficiently wick away heat – which is good news for hot sleepers. There's three internal layers, the first of which has a 2-inch layer of cooling foam, followed by a 2-inch middle layer of contouring memory foam and 6 inches of core support foam as a base layer. These layers are topped off by a soft, breathable cover which will keep you cool and comfortable all night. Price history: To mark 4th of July, Leesa Sleep has knocked 30% off the best-selling Original mattress, which means you can save as much as $495. Today's discount also includes two free pillows and an entire microfiber bedding set, including sheets and a mattress protector. Right now you can get a queen mattress for $929 (was $1,332). You also get 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty and free shipping. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Are mattresses-in-a-box worth your money?

Mattresses-in-a-box are more popular than ever and that's thanks to their affordable prices and fast, free shipping. The best mattresses in a box are simply regular mattresses that have been compressed and tightly bound before being delivered in small easy to manoeuvre box. These mattresses usually then take up to 24 hours to fully expand before you can sleep on them.

Mattresses in a box are cheaper than traditional styles with the average cost of a queen-size boxed mattress from a good quality brand coming in at under $1,000, but have the same high quality as traditional flat beds. You can also choose from a variety of designs including memory foam, latex and hybrid so you don’t have to compromise on comfort. If you need a new bed fast then buying a mattress in a box is the best way to go.