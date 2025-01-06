Quick! Huge early January sale takes 60% off Emma's top hybrid mattress

Emma is known for its high-quality and supremely comfortable mattresses that are often discounted, but today, the best Emma mattress deal comes via a third-party seller, Mattress Online. While Emma Sleep is offering 40% off select mattresses, there is currently a huge 60% off the Emma Elite at Mattress Online, bringing a double down to just £824.95 (was £2,049).

The Emma Elite makes it into this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers thanks to the Emma AirGrid technology which creates a unique adaptive and responsive feel. Combine this with high-quality foams and infinity springs, and you get a bed that's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, suitable for many types of sleepers.

While we usually recommend shopping the Emma mattress sales directly from the retailer, this discount is well worth taking advantage of. While you won't get the generous 200-night trial Emma promises, you'll still get a decent 100 nights, as well as the same 10-year guarantee. This sale is scheduled to end in six days, so don't wait around if you want to snap it up.

The Emma Elite mattress

Was from: £1,389

Now from: £529.95

Saving up to: £1,569.05 at Mattress Online Summary: If you're looking for a mattress with a softer feel, the Emma Elite provides a luxuriously comfy surface with excellent support, thanks to its 4 layers of memory foam as well as a layer of infinity springs for adaptive support. The MemoryAdapt foam layer molds to the shape of your body while the AirGrid technology provides a weightless, responsive feel. Overall, we rated it 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Our Emma Elite mattress review praised its breathability, thanks to its hybrid structure as well as its UltraDry cover that's removable and washable and wicks moisture to keep you fresh throughout the night. While we noted that it may be too soft for some front sleepers and edge support could be better, many lighter weight back and side sleepers will love it. Price history: Right now, the Emma Elite is discounted at Emma Sleep, with a double costing £1,024.50 (was £2,049). But you'll get a deeper discount at Mattress Online, with a double currently on sale for £824.95. There are some benefits of buying directly through Emma, notably the 200-night trial. However, Mattress Online offers a 100 night trial, which should be enough to make up your mind. You'll also get the same 10-year guarantee offered by Emma Sleep. This is a fantastic price for a high-quality mattress. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year guarantee

