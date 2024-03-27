Quick! Buy a queen size memory foam mattress for just $209 in flash Amazon sale

Even at full MSRP, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is both a best-seller and one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy. However, an Amazon flash sale has driven prices down even lower, which means you can buy Queen size Zinus 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for just $209 at Amazon (was $329).

With its budget-friendly price tag and decent pressure relief, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best mattresses for those on a tight budget. While the all-foam bed comes in four different heights, we strongly recommend the 10" model as it's thick enough to provide the right support.

Benefits include free shipping and a 10-year warranty. While it's unclear if Zinus's 100-night trial is included when purchasing from Amazon, this is still a great mattress deal for those looking for a queen or full size mattress on a budget.

Zinus 10" Green Tea Memory Foam mattress

Was: From $220

Now: From $189

Saving: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMattress-Patented-Contour-CertiPUR-US-Certified%2Fdp%2FB00Q7EPFT4%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Fcrid%3D2EY9TNFR6CN2F%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.StE060apEsF77zrVP39_wj__J44Ao_7N1l-onzqjs7XEU8PGOlK_k005Q_xpX0vKzgxRTudBey_N2GuKY12HcDbhzD-iqQvwbmkvBUOEezkfmN6qtvThcQs6Z2nMd3s7DCUyKGXPcrIhCGVk6lcBDjzUghmOIr3pwNS48MQZl0-zoqMg6JacsGGH81z3SaiJwINADLTRu1bTndCnhrb8vmpsVeWPjHieqJI06mnPBujQsqa8PBmtO-7a_rXjtaNcWczznHO9SscDi59_2wJf59FF-fwMc3EnBWYYBKxohaY.NTksQtv2Xiukx3-VTAFcsniNWNXBqFVcSHMEKau6YAc%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DZINUS%252B10%252BInch%252BGreen%252BTea%252BMemory%252BFoam%252BMattress%252C%252BFiberglass%252BFree%252C%26qid%3D1708350852%26s%3Dhome-garden%26sprefix%3Dzinus%252B10%252Binch%252Bgreen%252Btea%252Bmemory%252Bfoam%252Bmattress%252C%252Bfiberglass%252Bfree%252C%252B%252Cgarden%252C226%26sr%3D1-4%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Up to $120 at Amazon Summary: The Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress ranks highly in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best cheap mattress guide, thanks to its great pressure relief and incredibly low price. When conducting our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/zinus-green-tea-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we rated the all-foam bed 7 out of 10 (medium-firm) on the firmness scale, which should suit most sleepers (but will be especially suited to back and stomach sleepers). We also found that the bed was supportive and comfortable when considering the price. It also has excellent motion isolation, as our testers didn't notice any motion transfer when trying out the mattress, which makes it a sound option for couples and restless sleepers that share a bed. Our lead mattress tester was also impressed with the edge support and noticed they didn't feel themselves sinking when sitting on its edges. Hot sleepers should be aware that, as with some memory foam mattresses, it doesn't have the best temperature control. Also, it may be too firm for some side sleepers looking for cushioning across their shoulders and hips. Price history: Amazon has now knocked 32% and 36% off the full-size and queen-size models respectively. This beats last month's deal, which only took 20% off these sizes. While there was a bigger price drop (40% off) on a twin-size last month, you can still get a 14% off discount on this size as it's now $189 down from $220. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

How long will a cheap mattress last?

The best cheap mattresses are usually made from memory foam, which tend to last longer innerspring beds and hybrids. The longer lifespan is due to the absence of springs or coils, which tend to wear out easily. However, that doesn't mean memory foam beds aren't immune to sagging, and you should aim to replace your mattress every eight to 10 years. To prolong its life, we recommend that you should avoid flipping your mattress and instead rotate your mattress every six months.