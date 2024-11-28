Not a typo! Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud memory foam mattress is $600 off in huge 30% Black Friday deal

If you're in the market for a new luxury memory foam mattress, but the hefty price tag is holding you back, we have the deal for you. The Black Friday sales are live, and you can buy a queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress for $1,399.30 (was $1,999) at Tempur-Pedic — cutting the cost by almost $600 (30% off). What's more, on top of that discount you'll also get two free pillows worth $178.



Tempur-Pedic is the brand behind several of the best mattresses of 2024, but often command a high price tag, thanks to their high spec (their propriety Tempur-Material was developed by NASA, no less.) The Tempur-Cloud is best-suited to side sleepers seeking instant pressure relief across the touch points of the mattress, thanks to its strong body contouring comfort.

The current price on the Cloud matches the lowest prices we've seen on this bed, making it one of the best best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far. But is this the right mattress for you? Let's take a closer look.

Tempur-Cloud mattress by Tempur-Pedic: twin from $1,699 $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic Mattress summary: The Tempur-Cloud mattress stands at 10", made with Tempur-Pedic's famous NASA-developed foam. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review praised its suitability for side sleepers and its ability to relieve pressure points along the body, as well as the overall contouring support. The strong motion isolation also makes it a great option for couples. Although the 90-night trial isn't as strong as benefits offered by brands like Saatva, who offer a full, year-long trial, but it's still a decent enough time to decide if the mattress suits your needs. Price history: The Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sales are an excellent time to buy a luxury bed for less, with the current sale knocking 30% off the MSRP. This brings a queen down to $1,399.30 (was $1,999), which is a sale we're used to seeing from Tempur-Pedic during major sale events. Still, it's a great price and we're unlikely to see it drop this low again this year. Benefits: 90-night trial | free shipping | 10-year warranty

