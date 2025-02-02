Need to upgrade your sleep? These 3 queen mattresses are on sale and come with free pillows

Upgrade your sleep comfort for less with these queen-size mattress deals. Even better, they all come with free pillows, including 20% off our favorite mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe at Helix.

Every bed in this guide has been tested and approved by our sleep team as one of this year's best mattresses. But a mattress is just one part of your sleep setup. The best pillow can contribute a lot to your sleep comfort and with these deals, you can trade your pancake-flat pillow for a new, supportive pillow at no extra cost.

If you're not tempted by free bedding, there are plenty of other mattress sales happening right now to catch your eye. And with the Presidents' Day mattress sales getting started, we're expecting even more price drops in the upcoming weeks.

1. Helix Midnight Luxe queen mattress: was $2,373.75 $1,899 at Helix

The Helix Midnight Luxe is, in our opinion, the best mattress for side sleepers. The lead tester in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review is a dedicated side sleeper and she couldn't stop praising the superb pressure relief of the Midnight Luxe's thick, quilted pillow-top. It's also good for back sleepers and, with excellent motion isolation, this is a great bed for couples. The evergreen Helix mattress sale takes 20% off all sizes, reducing a queen to $1,899 with a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty. Plus, you get two free Dream Pillows with your purchase. These breathable microfiber pillows have a medium loft with a plush fill. And good news busy people — they're machine washable.

2. Nolah Evolution 15 queen mattress: was $2,499 $1,624 at Nolah Mattress

Whether you're a back, stomach or side sleeper, the Nolah Evolution 15 hybrid has a mattress feel to match, with three firmness levels to choose from. We tested the Luxury Firm for our Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress review, finding it one of the best hybrid mattresses for back and stomach sleepers (side sleepers should opt for the Plush.) The edge support is middling and it sleeps a little warm, but the pressure relief and back support are both excellent. Nolah runs an evergreen sale, meaning a queen-size Evolution 15 is $1,624 (was $2,499), with a 120-night trial and lifetime warranty. You'll get two Nolah Fluffy Pillows (worth $149) thrown in for free, boasting hypoallergenic down and contouring support.