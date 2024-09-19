Need a new mattress topper? The Tempur-Pedic Cloud just fell to its lowest price ever

If you want to refresh your bed for fall, but aren’t ready to invest in a new mattress, a mattress topper is a cheap and easy option. Right now, the Tempur-Cloud Topper is 40% off at Tempur-Pedic, and this is the best discount you’ll see all year.

While many of our top picks in this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers offer fantastic comfort and support, adding a mattress topper to your bed can replicate the feeling for a fraction of the price.

Tempur-Pedic Toppers are featured in our guide to this year’s best mattress toppers for a reason. The Tempur-Cloud Topper is made from 2” of the signature Tempur-material, designed by NASA to cushion pilots, meaning its responsive, contouring foam will adapt to your every move and support you as you sleep. Despite Black Friday sales soon approaching, this is the best deal you get on this mattress topper, so why wait?

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Topper

Was from: $229

Now from: $137

Saving: Up to $123 at Tempur-Pedic Mattress topper summary: This mattress topper by Tempur-Pedic features a high-stretch knit cover, designed to be breathable and moisture wicking to help sleepers regulate their temperature at night and keep their mattress fresher for longer. The material is durable and dust mite and allergen resistant, offering another layer of protection, and the removable cover makes it easy to care for and clean. The signature Tempur-material is 2" thick and has excellent pressure relieving power, meaning no matter your sleeping position, your body will be supported and cradled. With 40% off, a queen size is currently $155.40 (was $259), and this is the best price you’ll find this topper discounted to. It’s important to note that Tempur-Pedic does not accept returns on their mattress toppers. Benefits: Free speedy shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: Tempur-Pedic often offers discounts on its mattress toppers, especially around big holidays or events like Labor Day or Black Friday. However, the Tempur-Cloud Topper usually sees a 30% discount, so this current 40% off deal is the best discount you’ll get. We’re unsure when this sale ends and it’s well worth taking advantage of, so we’d recommend acting quickly.

Do mattress toppers make a big difference?

Mattress toppers can make a huge difference to your mattress. From making an old mattress feel refreshed and comfier, to adding support for those who need it, a topper may be all you need.

Despite often only being a few inches thick, mattress toppers can contour to your body and help relieve pressure from key areas, no matter what your sleeping position. This helps prevent aches and pains in the morning, and can help you enjoy better quality sleep.