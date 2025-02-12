Leesa's eco-friendly mattress drops to the lowest price of the year for Presidents' Day — from $384
Looking for an eco-friendly way to upgrade your bed? Leesa's mattresses are all fiberglass free, made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and GREENGUARD gold certified. Even better, they currently all have 30% off at Leesa in the Presidents' Day sale. That means you can buy a queen Leesa Studio mattress for $559 at Leesa (was $799.) Plus, you'll get two free down alternative pillows.
The best mattress for you will be one that suits both your sleep style and budget. The Leesa Studio is appeals to your comfort levels, pocket, and is environmentally friendly.
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to pick up a Leesa mattress, their current Presidents' Day mattress sales mean you don't need to hold back any longer. Here's why the most affordable bed they offer could be the right choice for you...
Leese Studio mattress
Was from: $549
Now from: $384
Saving: Up to $250 at Leesa
The Leesa Studio is the brand's most affordable mattress, but it's still GREENGUARD gold certified and is made from premium foams that are CertiPUR-US certified. With three layers, including a foam base, a layer of comfort foam and one of memory foam, topped off with a breathable knit cover, it has medium-firm feel and during our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on we felt it was an affordable substitute for a Tempur-Pedic mattress. It uses similar, ultra-slow moving, soothing foam that does an excellent job of limiting motion transfer, making it perfect for bed-sharers. If you sleep on your back or stomach, it provides fantastic support, allowing weight to be evenly distributed across the bed's surface. Side sleepers may benefit from a softer feel, though.
Benefits: 100-night trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping and returns
Price history: Regular Leesa mattress sales bring down prices by 25% for other major holiday sales, so this 30% off discount is the largest you're likely to find for the Leesa Studio mattress this year. As well as competing with the deep discounts we see from some other mattress brands, the already low prices make this one of the best bargains right now. Plus, you'll get two free down alternative pillows with your purchase.
Looking for a more premium feel? Try this...
Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: was from $1,011 now from $1,349 at Leesa
If you've got a bigger budget, Leesa's premium Sapira Hybrid mattress offers six layers that include high-density foams and 1000+ individually wrapped springs allow for superior airflow and to help minimize motion transfer. Like the best hybrid mattresses, the latter is where this bed really excels, in our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review, we rated it 5 out of 5 for motion isolation and recommended this bed for couples where one is a restless sleeper. Our tester found it was best for side sleepers, providing 'exceptional alignment and comfort' in that position, as well as being comfortable for back sleeping. Thanks to the current President's Day sale, a queen is reduced from $1,999 to $1,499. You'll also get all the same free pillows and benefits as with the Leesa Studio.
