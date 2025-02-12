Leesa's eco-friendly mattress drops to the lowest price of the year for Presidents' Day — from $384

Leese Studio mattress

Was from: $549

Now from: $384

Saving: Up to $250 at Leesa

The Leesa Studio is the brand's most affordable mattress, but it's still GREENGUARD gold certified and is made from premium foams that are CertiPUR-US certified. With three layers, including a foam base, a layer of comfort foam and one of memory foam, topped off with a breathable knit cover, it has medium-firm feel and during our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on we felt it was an affordable substitute for a Tempur-Pedic mattress. It uses similar, ultra-slow moving, soothing foam that does an excellent job of limiting motion transfer, making it perfect for bed-sharers. If you sleep on your back or stomach, it provides fantastic support, allowing weight to be evenly distributed across the bed's surface. Side sleepers may benefit from a softer feel, though.

Benefits: 100-night trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping and returns

Price history: Regular Leesa mattress sales bring down prices by 25% for other major holiday sales, so this 30% off discount is the largest you're likely to find for the Leesa Studio mattress this year. As well as competing with the deep discounts we see from some other mattress brands, the already low prices make this one of the best bargains right now. Plus, you'll get two free down alternative pillows with your purchase.