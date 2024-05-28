Last chance! Birch's Plush Organic Mattress Topper is still 25% off in extended Memorial Day sale

The Birch Plush Organic mattress topper ranks highly in our best mattress topper guide, thanks to its eco-friendly credentials and deep pressure relief. While the best organic mattresses and mattress toppers generally command a higher price tag due to their premium materials, a 25% off extended Memorial Day sale means you can save up to $156 when buying Birch's organic mattress topper.

That means that you can buy a queen size Birch Plush Organic mattress topper for $374.10 (was $498.80) at Birch by Helix. This translates to a healthy saving of $124.70. An increasing number of beds included in our best mattress guide are turning to organic materials in order to provide eco-friendly comfort without harming the planet.

If this particular topper doesn’t float your boat, though, there are plenty of other Memorial Day mattress sales that are still live - for now. With Memorial Day now behind us, these deals are due to end any day now. Let's take a closer look at this deal...

Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper Was: From $348.80

Now: From $261.60

Saving: Up to $156 at Birch by Helix Summary: The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper is our best organic mattress topper in our best mattress topper guide. Birch by Helix has a proud history of using natural materials in its products, and the Plush Organic Mattress Topper is no exception. Completely free from polyurethane foams, this deluxe, 2” topper contains organic, wool and latex to provide a sleep surface that’s as eco-friendly as it is comfy. And it really is comfy, not only offering excellent pressure relief but also keeping you nice and cool throughout your beauty sleep. Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes – all of them discounted in this Memorial Day sale – this topper is a great option for anyone who wants to upgrade their mattress. Price history: Birch offered the very same ‘25% off’ deal for its 2023 Black Friday and Labor Day sales, and then again for its 2024 Presidents’ Day sale. So, why am I excited that the company is repeating the gesture yet again? Because 25% is a pretty hefty discount considering the quality of these products, and if that’s going to be a thing every time a major retail event comes around, that’s got to be a cause for celebration! Benefits: 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, 10-year warranty

