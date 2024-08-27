Is it better value to buy the Helix Midnight instead of the Luxe this Labor Day? I've looked at the deals, here's my take

Side sleepers require a mattress that relieves pressure from around their shoulders, hips and knees to ensure maximum comfort when sleeping in this position. Two highly recommended mattresses in this category are the Helix Midnight and its newer sibling, the Helix Midnight Luxe. There’s 27% off both beds in a Labor Day sale, but which is the best deal?

The Helix Midnight Luxe ranks highly among our guide to the best mattresses of 2024 , which contains our top-rated recommendations for all sleepers and budgets, thanks to its outstanding level of comfort for those who sleep on their sides. However, the Helix Midnight, which sits within Helix’s core range of beds, also offers excellent comfort and support for side sleepers but at a more accessible price.

By using the discount code TOMS27 at checkout, a queen size Helix Midnight costs $972.36 (was $1,332), plus two free pillows. Meanwhile, this discount brings a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe down to $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80), plus you’ll get two free pillows and a free bedding bundle worth up to $418.

The Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to buy a new bed, with many leading brands discounting their top-selling beds in celebration of the end of summer holiday. This 27% off Helix discount is one of the strongest deals from the sale event — but which mattress offers the best value for money, the Helix Midnight or the Helix Midnight Luxe? Let’s take a closer look.

Helix Midnight: Was from $936.25 now $638.47 at Helix Sleep, plus two free dream pillows

The Helix Midnight mattress offers excellent support for those who predominantly sleep on their sides. During our Helix Midnight mattress review , our lead tester was impressed with this bed’s pressure relief and strong motion isolation. The Midnight is usually discounted by between 20% and 25%, with the best deals reserved for major mattress sales. The current 27% off deal is the best price we’ve seen on this bed all year. You’ll get a 100 night sleep trial and a 10 year warranty.

Helix Midnight Luxe: Was from $1,373.75 now $1,002.84 at Helix Sleep, plus free bedding bundle worth up to $418

The Helix Midnight Luxe tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide, thanks to its outstanding comfort for those who sleep on their sides. The current 27% off deal doesn’t quite match the 30% off discount we saw during Memorial Day. However, the freebies are better this time around on the Luxe — you’ll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418, including two pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set. You’ll also get a 100 night sleep trial and 15 year warranty.

Helix Midnight vs Helix Midnight Luxe: Which is the best Labor Day deal?

(Image credit: Future)

27% is the strongest sale we’ve seen on the Helix Midnight this year

27% off the Luxe doesn’t match previous 30% off discounts

However, the Luxe comes with a free bedding bundle worth up to $418

Helix mattress sales typically range between 20% and 25%, with the strongest savings reserved for major sale events. That makes that the current 27% discount off of the Helix Midnight an excellent deal and the best price we've seen on this bed so far this year. Plus, you'll get two free pillows worth $150.



However, we have previously seen discounts reaching 30% for Helix's Luxe and Elite ranges. That means the current 27% off the Luxe isn't quite the best deal we've seen on this bed so far this year, where you'll pay $1,732.88 for a queen (from $2,373.80) instead of the lowest price of the year for a queen, $1,661.66.

That said, the Labor Day Luxe sale comes with two free pillows and a free bedding bundle, which includes a mattress protector and bed sheets worth up to $418. This is exceptional value for money and beats the level of savings we saw during Black Friday 2023, which was 25% off plus a free bedding bundle.

So which mattress offers the best deal? If you're looking for a mattress purely with the greatest dollar-off discount, the Helix Midnight is the best deal. If you're looking for the best overall value for money, the Helix Midnight Luxe offers the greatest overall saving.

Helix Midnight vs Helix Midnight Luxe: Which mattress should you buy in the Labor Day sales?

Buy the Helix Midnight if...

✅ You want the best possible price: The Helix Midnight is the cheaper of the two beds, and the 27% discount is the strongest sale we've seen on this mattress so far this year. That makes right now an excellent time to buy.

✅ You don't suffer from back pain: If joint pain isn't keeping you awake at night, there's no reason to splash out on the extra pressure relief and enhanced lumbar support you get with the Midnight Luxe. There's ample enough contouring comfort here for those who predominantly sleep on their sides.

✅ You share a bed: Like the Helix Midnight Luxe, the Helix Midnight boasts excellent motion isolation, making it a great choice for restless sleepers who share a bed.

Buy the Helix Midnight Luxe if...

✅ You want the best value for money: While 27% off doesn't quite match the previous 30% off savings we've seen on the Luxe, the freebies are much better. You'll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418 with every purchase of the Luxe this Labor Day

✅ You want the security of a longer warranty period: The Helix Midnight comes with a 10 year limited warranty, while the Luxe cones with a slightly longer 15 year warranty.

✅ You sleep on your side and your back: The cloud-like pillow top cover offers ample pressure relief for side sleepers, while the enhanced lumbar support and responsive foam layers means the Helix Midnight Luxe packs plenty of support for side sleepers too.