Is a king mattress under $1,000 worth buying? Yes, here’s what to look for

Looking for a king size mattress but working with a limited budget? You may be wondering whether it’s even possible to buy a quality king size bed without spending thousands, but good news, it is! However, when choosing a king size mattress for under $1,000, you'll need to look out for a few key things to ensure you're investing in a quality bed.

Finding the best mattress for your sleep needs doesn’t just come down to price, you also need to take in to account your preferred sleep style, firmness preference and of course, the size of your bedroom. You'll also want to ensure the mattress you buy is durable, as it's a sizeable investment and one that should last you around 10 years.

Thanks to regular monthly mattress sales you can find some top-rated king size mattresses that will suit all sleep styles for under $1,000. So, we are going to walk you through everything you need to know about buying a king size mattress as well as sharing our top 3 king size mattress deals under $1,000 so you can upgrade your sleep space for less.

How much do king mattresses cost

King mattresses can typically range from $500 to over $3,000 depending on the brand and style of bed. The average price for the best king mattress hovers around $1,500 to $2,000.

However, thanks to regular sales events from some of the top-rated mattress brands, you can often pick up a quality king size mattress for a lot less. Nectar offer some of the best mattress in a box beds and thanks to an evergreen Nectar mattress sale that offers between 40%-50% off you can get a king Nectar Classic for just $849 (was $2,131).

Or if you want a hybrid mattress then the DreamCloud mattress sale means you can get a king for $835 (was $2,064). Whilst king sizes do naturally cost more than smaller sizes, you can still get a really good deal if you’re on a limited budget without having to sacrifice quality.

Is a king mattress under $1,000 worth it?

Whilst we always recommend buying the best mattress you can afford, that doesn’t mean that a budget mattress isn’t worth the money. Many king mattresses under $1,000 offer impressive quality and durability, especially when purchased during sales events.

These budget-friendly options often come with a generous sleep trial, a long warranty period and fast, free shipping. The key to making sure your king mattress under $1,000 is worth it, is knowing what you need for a good night’s sleep.

Focus on essential qualities like comfort and support to ensure that you get value for money. For example, if you’re a side sleeper then a hybrid would be a better choice as you’d benefit from the contouring comfort of the memory foam and the responsive support of the coils.

Or you if you prefer to sleep on your back, you may need one of the best firm mattresses so that your spine stays aligned and you don’t sink too far into the bed. So long as you make sure your mattress suits your sleep style, it’ll be worth the money.

What to look out for in a king mattress under $1,000

High-quality, durable materials

When you invest in a new mattress, you need to be sure you’re buying something that will last you between 7 and 10 years, so the quality of the materials used in making that mattress is crucial.

If you’re opting for a memory foam mattress then look for high-density foams and durable polyfoam bases. On the other hand, when choosing a hybrid mattress, ensure you check for individually wrapped coils that are more long-lasting than interconnected springs.

When buying any mattress that features memory foam look for the CertiPUR-US certification. This ensures that foams are made without harmful chemicals and meet strict environmental standards. This is particularly important when buying a budget mattress as a cheap bed shouldn’t mean that you have to compromise on safety.

A supportive structure

A well-designed mattress should have multiple layers that work together to provide optimum comfort and support. When it comes to the best memory foam mattresses, look for at least three layers. There should be a comfort layer, a transition layer and then a supportive base layer.

Most mattress brands give you an insight in to how their mattresses are constructed so always try to choose a mattress that has a comfort layer which is at least 2-inches thick to ensure adequate pressure relief.

For hybrid mattresses, look for models that use pocketed or individually wrapped coils. For a king size bed you need to ensure that there are at least 800 coils, which shouldn’t be difficult as some of the best hybrid mattresses usually have over 1,000 as standard. Again, check that the comfort layer is at least 2 to 3" as this combination will give the right balance of support and comfort whilst remaining durable.

At least 10” thick

When it comes to choosing the right mattress, thickness makes a huge difference. Choose a mattress at least 10-inches thick as this will ensure that you get the right level of comfort and support.

Thicker mattresses often mean that there are multiple layers and can provide better pressure relief and contouring. The extra depth is especially important if you’re sharing a bed as thicker mattresses tend to be more durable and can maintain their shape over time under heavier weights.

If you’re looking for the best mattress for back pain, then always opt for bigger depth as a thick mattress will be able to offer additional lumbar support and relief from aches and pains. Plus, thicker mattresses feel more luxurious and if you’re spending up to $1,000 you’ll want to get the most from your money.

Warranty and sleep trials

Even the best budget mattresses should come with excellent perks including a decent warranty period and sleep trial. Sleeping on a new mattress can sometimes take time to get used to so a sleep trial is a great way to make sure that you have plenty of time to get used to your new bed before you make your final decision.

When looking for a king mattress under $1,000 look for brands that offer at least 100 night sleep trial as that is plenty of time to determine if it’s the right one for you.

When it comes to warranties, look for at least 10 years and double-check that they cover manufacturing defects and excessive sagging (this is typically defined as indentations deeper than 1.5 inches). Always be wary of mattresses with significantly shorter warranties or little or no trial periods as these may indicate lower quality.

It suits your sleep style

Whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach your sleep preference should guide your choice, regardless of price. Side sleepers typically need a softer mattress with enough pressure relief around the shoulders and hips.

While back and stomach sleepers require firmer support. Consider your body weight too, heavier sleepers (over 250lbs) need a firmer mattress so they don’t sink into it too much which can lead to feeling stuck or compromising the support layers. Being on a budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on comfort because an uncomfortable mattress isn’t good value at any price point.

Top 3 king mattresses under $1,000

Nectar Classic mattress: was $2,131 now $849 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic is an all-foam mattress that has a firmer feel. This bed suits all sleeping styles including back and stomach sleepers as it gives the hug of memory foam without sinking too far in to the mattress. During our Nectar Classic mattress review, our tester found that it was a good choice for couples as it has outstanding motion isolation. Nectar have an evergreen sale so you can save up to 50% off, bringing the cost of a king down to $849 (from $2,131). You also get some great perks including a 365-night home trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was $2,064 now $835 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud heads our best hybrid mattress guide thanks to its hotel-style luxury at a low price. For this reason, it also features in our best luxury mattress guide. This bed is suitable for all sleeping styles but back sleepers will really appreciate its excellent lumbar support. Our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review found this bed did a great job at relieving aches and pains. DreamCloud also has a permanent 50% off sale which brings the cost of a king down to just $835 (was $2,064). You also get a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.