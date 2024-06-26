I track mattress prices for a living — $700 worth of savings on this Stearns & Foster mattress is an epic deal

If you’re in the market for one of the most luxurious mattresses you can buy, the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate should be on your radar. As a sleep writer, I test luxury mattresses as part of my job. And while they’re a big investment, they’re also an investment in your sleep, as well as overall health and wellbeing.

Right now, there's $400 off the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate, which brings the price of a queen down to $3,199 (was $3,599). Plus, you'll get up to $300 worth of free bedding accessories - which is the same level of epic savings we saw during Memorial Day.

Of course, the best mattress for you isn't necessarily the most expensive one. Instead, the most important considerations should be to find one that’s right for you, providing a supportive and comfortable sleep surface that allows you to get a good night’s rest.

With the upcoming 4th of July mattress sales on the horizon, now is a great time to invest in one of the best luxury mattresses. And with generous discounts on offer, you can pick up the Lux Estate for less. Let’s look at the deal in more detail.

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate

Was: from $2,899

Now: from $2,499

Saving: $400 plus up to $299 of bedding Summary: The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is the upgraded version of the brand’s Estate mattress. We’ve reviewed the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress , finding it extremely comfortable to sleep on. The Lux Estate offers upgraded pressure relief and cooling, starting with a quilted Tencel cover with cooling fibers. Next up is a layer of Tempur-Indulge memory foam for pressure relief and contouring, followed by a layer of innersprings for support. The springs have a reinforced boarder for better edge support. At the bottom of the mattress is a system of ventilated coils and eight AirVents that help to increase airflow and stop sleepers from overheating. There’s also the option to upgrade to a soft, medium or firm pillow top to tweak the firmness of the mattress. Even with $400 off, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is a pricey mattress but if you’re a hot sleeper looking for enhanced pressure relief and a luxury feel, the Lux Estate will fit the bill. Price history: Stearns & Foster tend to reserve its best deals for major holidays and this $400 off is one of the higher discounts we’ve seen. You’ll also get up to $300 in free bedding, depending on what size you buy. If you’re buying a Split King or Split CA King, you can up that discount to $800 but you won’t get any free bedding. The current deal means you can pick up a queen mattress for $2,599 (MSRP $2,999). Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery

How much should you spend on a mattress?

At Tom's Guide, we always suggest spending as much as you can afford on a mattress. However, with frequent mattress sales and discounts available, you can often pick up far more mattress for less.

If you can afford to increase your budget from $500 and under to $1,000 and under for a queen, you’ll notice a marked improvement in the quality of your mattress. Up this even further and the luxurious qualities will increase.

However, if you are on a tighter budget, your best bet is to wait for one of the major sales and look for a mid-range mattress that’s been reduced to a more reasonable price. Whatever you choose to spend, make sure you choose a mattress with a decent trial period so that you can try it out – you don’t want to be stuck with a mattress that doesn’t suit your sleeping style.